After a busy day of sightseeing and activity in Westport, an award-winning seaside heritage town in County Mayo, a visit to Cosy Joe's Bar is not to be missed.

Situated on the Wild Atlantic Way and owned for over 25 years by local couple Joe and Marian O’Malley, the friendly pub serves tasty bar food and hosts live music nights.

Entertainment is what Cosy Joe’s Bar does best. The live music nights ranges from fantastic cover bands and original music to traditional performances, this is the place to start and finish your night out in the center of Westport.

Westport’s only multi-level bar with 5 levels, Cosy Joe's Bar offers viewing of big Irish sporting matches on their plasma screens surrounded by the exciting local atmosphere and buzz.

If you find yourself in Westport for a family occasion and are looking for a venue to get together, then Cosy Joe's Bar is the ideal location.

Serving a wide selection of Irish whiskey, craft beers and wines, party activities can also be arranged for your party, including Whiskey Sampling, Gin Tasting and their very popular Cocktail-Making Classes.

Find out more about Cosy Joe's Bar in Westport, County Mayo here.