WATCH: Irish history and sightseeing in Lispole, Co Kerry

Take the time to explore this beautiful area of Kerry during your travels around the Wild Atlantic Way.

The village of Lispole - sometimes called the gateway to the Gaeltacht- sits halfway between Annasucal village and Dingle town in Co Kerry. Historically the area consists of two parishes, Kinard (Ceann Áird) and Minard (An Mhin Aird).

What to do in Lispole, Co Kerry

The area is full of magnificent walking routes with incredible views. Stroll a section of the Dingle Way which takes you off the beaten track along the back roads of the village, or hike Loch Bearna na Gaoithe and take in the views of the mountains. Afterward, rest your feet in O'Sullivan's Bar for a drink and some traditional music.

Don't miss the chance to see a game of Gaelic football being played on the scenic sports pitch in the heart of the village. Nearby the remains of Minard Castle, which featured in the famous 1970 movie "Ryan's Daughter", towers over a dramatic storm beach of large rounded boulders. The castle, originally a stronghold for the Knights Of Kerry was attacked by the English Cromwellian army in 1650 and structurally damaged. Today, the castle sits on private land and visitors are not permitted to enter but can easily view it from the road.

Lispole is also the birthplace of Thomas Ashe the patriot famous for his part in the 1916 Rising. A school teacher in Co.Dublin he was a member of the Gaelic League, the Irish Republican Brotherhood, and a founding member of the Irish Volunteers. He is remembered with a monument at his birthplace in Kinard.

Click here to learn more about what's there to do and see in Lispole. With thanks to Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance for providing the video.