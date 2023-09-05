WATCH: Experience an Irish golf vacation in Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Ballybunion Golf Club is home to world-class links golf courses set on a beautiful stretch of grassy dunes overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Located on the northwest coast of Co Kerry, you will find two wonderfully challenging and unique world-class links golf courses at Ballybunion – the Old Course and the Trent Jones Cashen Course.

Considered one of the finest links courses in the world, Ballybunion's reputation has grown since it first opened its doors in 1893. A number of the world's best players have visited the course including Tom Watson, the American retired professional golfer, who first visited in 1981.

During his second term as US President, Bill Clinton played a round of gold on the course in 1998. A statue of him with a golf club was made to commemorate his visit and can be found in the town of Ballybunion.

In 2000 the Old Course hosted the Irish Open on the European Tour and in 2005 "Golf Digest" ranked Ballybunion as the seventh best course in the world outside the United States.

Ballybunion is a lively holiday town by the Atlantic seashore, whose population of around 1,200 increases hugely in the summer season.

The town has a rich history with associations with Mesolithic times. Early Iron Age pins and Roman coins have been found, as well as stone-lined long cists with skeletons. It is also steeped in a Norman tradition and was the scene of the faction fighting phenomenon in the early 19th century.

Today, Ballybunion is known for its gorgeous views, golden beaches, towering cliffs, ancient castle ruins, and of course its world-renowed golf links.

Find out more information about Ballybunion Golf Club here.