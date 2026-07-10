*Editor's Note: The following essay was written by BC Irish Institute Director Professor Mary C. Murphy as part of the Irish Institute of Boston College's guest essay series.

As America250 celebrations kick off, the semiquincentennial anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on today’s relationship between the US and Ireland, north and south.

Having been central to the achievement of peace in Northern Ireland, what role now for the United States in supporting Northern Ireland as it grapples with complex challenges, strained political relations and calls (by some) for constitutional change?

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America 250 and Ireland

Ireland’s relationship with the US is older than the United States itself. Among the first Irish emigrants to arrive in the US in the late 1600s were Ulster Presbyterians many of whom were originally Scottish and had moved to Northern Ireland before leaving for America. Having arrived initially in New Hampshire, they fanned across the US and assimilated into American life.

In the mid-1800s, those early emigrants were followed by over two million largely Irish Catholics fleeing the hunger and devastation of the Irish famine (1845-1852). With the passage of time, this large influx of Irish emigrants and their descendants would come to have considerable influence on American demographics, politics, economics and religion.

Over the decades that followed, the newly arrived emigrants from Ireland maintained strong economic, cultural and political links with their homeland. These connections were instrumental in the creation of a strong, mobilized and vibrant Irish-American community. That same community played an important role in fostering US interest in Ireland.

In 1924, America was the first country in the world to formally recognize the newly independent Irish state. More recently, the United States played a significant supporting role in helping Northern Ireland to steer away from violent conflict towards a durable peace agreement with the signing of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

As the US marks America250, what does Irish-America look like today? And does it continue to have the capacity to mobilize the US in support of Northern Ireland?

Read more The varied Irish political response to the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies

A Changing Irish-America

In today’s United States, there are factors which challenge the degree and depth of attentiveness to both Ireland and Northern Ireland. Geopolitical turmoil and conflicts in Europe and the Middle East are distracting the US from places like Northern Ireland where violence has substantially dissipated, even if the peace process remains incomplete and imperfect.

Wider issues linked to Ireland’s stance on Israel and its support for Gaza, including plans to pass the Occupied Territories Bill (which will limit trade with illegal Israeli settlements) have stoked some US opposition to Ireland.

For his part, President Trump does not appear to be especially interested in Northern Ireland. Indeed, his support for Brexit was out of kilter with majority sentiment there and unlike many of his predecessors, he has no familial connection to Ireland.

Irish-America itself is undergoing a period of change. Although there are an estimated 30 million people claiming Irish heritage in the US, their connection with Ireland is becoming more generationally distant as the number of Irish born emigrants tapers downwards. There are also fewer of them joining Irish-American organizations – almost three quarters are not members of any Irish group with younger generations less inclined to sign up.

It is notable too that the size of the Friends of Ireland caucus in the US Congress has reduced as the proportion of politicians with close links to Ireland similarly declines.

In tandem, the political reach of Irish-America is shifting. Major cities like New York and Boston are no longer bastions of Irish-American political influence. Take for example New York Mayor Zoran Mamdani who, unlike many of his Irish-American predecessors, did not explicitly target the Irish vote. Or Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, whose election in 2021 marked "a historic turn away from Irish American mayors."

The knock-on effects of these demographic, social and political trends have consequences for the resilience and vitality of Irish-America with potential complications for how the US relates to Ireland, north and south.

However, there are also some signs of dynamism in terms of recent mobilization efforts which engage new and younger generations of Irish Americans and connect with Irish-America outside of its traditional strongholds.

The American Irish State Legislators Caucus (AISLC) is a bipartisan group of current and former American Irish state legislators from across the US (attached to state andlocal level institutions). Its creation in 2021 has helped to expand and diversify knowledge of, and support for Ireland amongst a newly mobilized political class across the US. The caucus strongly supports the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and aims to bring attention to the challenges and opportunities facing contemporary Northern Ireland.

The Ad Hoc Committee for the Protection of the Good Friday Agreement is similarly attentive to Ireland. It grew out of US efforts to support Northern Ireland during Brexit and counts senior US political and civic figures among its members. The group lobbies and has access to high level political figures in Ireland and the UK, particularly on issues related to Brexit and legacy.

Irish Studies is a recognized and resourced field of study across the US tertiary education sector. Upwards of forty US universities offer Irish Studies teaching programs and convene Irish-related public programming and events. Predominantly rooted in the disciplines of history and English, Irish Studies is seeing more incorporation of other subjects from across the arts, humanities and social sciences – not least in Boston College. Relatedly, Ireland continues to be an appealing and sought after study abroad destination with US students consistently accounting for the largest share of the international student market there.

The Irish government, particularly through its Emigrant Support Program (ESP), financially supports the Irish diaspora network in the US. Since its creation in 2004, the program has enabled networking and mobilization activities and encouraged the promotion of Irish heritage and identity. In 2025, the ESP distributed grants worth over €4 million to 145 cultural, voluntary and community organizations across the US.

Organizations like the Irish American Partnership and the Ireland Funds have diversified their memberships through the creation of Young Partners/Leaders groups which engage with young professionals across the US. These provide regular networking opportunities and promote connections to Ireland among a younger age cohort. And interestingly, it is online Irish groups which today appear to be the most common type of organization with which Irish Americans engage.

All of these factors challenge the idea that the vitality of Irish-America is waning. But to what extent do such dynamics foster enduring US engagement in Northern Ireland’s post-conflict trajectory?

It has been almost thirty years since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and ten years since the UK voted to leave the EU. The 2016 Brexit decision interrupted a fragile post-conflict settlement in Northern Ireland, bringing old border quarrels to the surface and reigniting community tensions.

In addition, Northern Ireland continues to confront residual conflict-related problems many of which are highly charged policy challenges – examples include legacy issues, segregated/integrated education, and high rates of violence against women and girls. Layered over these issues are the problems attached to the implementation of the Windsor Framework which attempts to resolve some of the difficulties associated with Brexit for Northern Ireland. When it comes to addressing many of these challenges, Northern Ireland’s community divide remains salient and troublesome.

Relatedly, there are growing concerns about the political dysfunction which is undermining Northern Ireland’s devolved power-sharing system of government. Tense and strained political relationships, structural institutional challenges, a poor record of policy delivery and declining levels of trust are prompting calls for reform of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive.

For some political parties, ambitious constitutional change in the form of a united Ireland is far more desirable than incremental adjustments to existing institutions. Unsurprisingly, unionist political parties are roundly opposed to any plans which might take Northern Ireland out of the United Kingdom.

In this post-Brexit period, Northern Ireland’s contemporary politics are complex, its society remains divided and its future trajectory contested.

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A Continuing but Shifting Role for Irish-America

It is broadly accepted that for societies to successfully navigate post-conflict periods, they require the ongoing support of friends and allies. This is where the Irish American community can play an important and constructive role by sustaining attention to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and advocating on unresolved legacy issues; encouraging the British government to uphold its existing commitments, including those related to the Windsor Framework; and supporting economic development initiatives. Irish-America can also contribute through support for less formal channels of US engagement which share knowledge, provide opportunities for advocacy and offer quiet spaces for dialogue.

However, not withstanding a continuing role for Irish-America, it is important to acknowledge that Northern Ireland today confronts particularly sensitive challenges linked to legacy issues, community reconciliation, cultural and identity accommodation,the generational transfer of peace norms and the building of trust. In comparative peacebuilding research, this stage is often the most difficult, because it involves deep social, cultural, and political transformations. These tasks require strong local ownership and agency, and less external engineering.

Irish American engagement can offer encouragement, resources, and diplomatic support, but it cannot substitute for the difficult political choices and sustained local leadership required in today’s Northern Ireland.

In the spirit of America250, which invites reflection on how democratic societies confront conflict and build durable peace, Northern Ireland’s experience underscores the importance of dialogue, accountability, leadership and the hard work of political compromise. Friends may assist, but the responsibility for shaping Northern Ireland’s future at this juncture rests primarily with those who live and govern there.

*This essay was shared with IrishCentral by The Irish Institute of Boston College.