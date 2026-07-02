Enda Walsh's Misterman remains as powerful and unsettling as ever, offering an unflinching exploration of mental illness, faith, and isolation through the fractured world of Thomas Magill. Anchored by a commanding performance from Daniel Marconi, this Origin Irish Theatre Festival production is an emotionally intense theatrical experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.



Enda Walsh’s "Misterman" helped establish the playwright’s reputation for innovative theater. The work received its American premiere by the Origin Theatre Company in 2002, and it is the centerpiece of this year’s Origin Irish Festival. It has not lost its capacity to shock and unsettle. Watching someone act out a mental decline might not be top of mind when one goes to the theater, but what Walsh creates is always intricate and emotional; he crafts experiences far beyond the ordinary.

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The staging is littered with discarded items, creating a dystopian backdrop for the impending drama. It may be difficult to watch—or even fully understand in the moment—but Walsh’s work is ultimately rewarding. Misterman is a portrayal of a severely mentally ill man, and the performance follows one day in his life through episodic events that gradually reveal his story.

Walsh’s brilliant script meanders through the wanderings of Thomas Magill’s bipolar, hyperreligious mind. Set in the Irish town of Inishfree, we follow Thomas’ free associations as he moves through town, checking in on its residents. Daniel Marconi’s performance as Thomas—and a host of unseen characters—is simply spectacular. Marconi skillfully switches personas as Thomas encounters the people who populate his daily walk. He also cares for his elderly Mammy (voiced by Una Clancy), who treats him with extreme deference. To her, he is still her devoted son rather than an adult suffering from severe psychosis.

It is a harrowing journey brought vividly to life by Marconi’s captivating performance. Throughout the 90-minute production, Marconi commands attention, revealing the gut-wrenching despair and destruction of Thomas’ life, as well as the cruelty of the town around him.

Walsh creates a montage of events that gradually explains what happened to Thomas. When his father died and the family grocery store closed, Thomas was left adrift. His decline unfolded over decades, but Marconi reenacts incidents that happened—or may have happened—as Thomas makes notes on the people he encounters. He sees himself as God’s assistant, believing his notes will help the deity decide their fates.

“My bright light of goodness makes the pure grow again. And God has placed his hand around my shoulder. And me and God smile and look down on all my good work. ʻIt’s going to be such a beautiful place, Lord.”

Thomas has endured decades of abuse and beatings, possibly leaving him incapable of empathy. He murders a neighbor’s dog, rationalizes drowning kittens, and condemns others’ personal lifestyle choices. He cites his close relationship with God as justification for criticizing and judging others.

“When the Lord is not the first thing in your life, it is not a life. Love and respect the Lord God and Heaven will be your eternal home. It’s that simple.”

He has also never sought treatment for his mental state, and even in youth suffered from delusions that led to violence. He believes angels exist and that he is watched over by Edel the angel (voiced by Mabel Byrne).

Under the direction of Labhaoise Magee, the production maintains an intense rhythm that keeps the audience engaged throughout Marconi’s essentially solo performance. There are startling effects and shocking actions, balanced by quiet periods of reflection timed for maximum impact. Silin Chen’s stage design—with its two-tiered platform, visibly shaking stairs leading to the upper level, and scattered ephemera—perfectly mirrors the fractured and unstable state of Thomas’ mind.

"Misterman" is the tragic story of Thomas Magill trying to escape his life and condition, hoping against hope that redemption exists through God. However, Walsh admits: “For all his trying to escape his past... in the moment he knows the fight is lost.”

"Misterman" is presented by the Origin Irish Theatre Festival at Theater Row through July 5. For tickets and information, visit the festival website.