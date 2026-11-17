Brexit
Read all about Brexit, why Brexit happened, and recent political developments in the EU, UK and Ireland, including the latest Brexit news, comment and analysis.
From Belfast to Connecticut: Brexit, identity, and the work of peace
Reflecting on the Irish-US relationship as America marks its semiquincentennial
EU should become more independent from US according to majority in Ireland
How the Irish American lobby re-emerged during Brexit
Trump backed Brexit "over failed planning for Dublin golf course"
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg tells Dublin crowd of the two sides to Donald Trump
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg blasts Brexit as he opens Dublin office
Award-winning documentary on The Troubles and Brexit seeks a streaming home
What a Trump victory means for Irish Unity
Most read
- 1 On This Day: IRA bomb kills 12 at Enniskillen Remembrance Day service in 1987
- 2 WATCH: Fall in love with vintage yet vibrant Derry in this 1968 travelogue
- 3 Armistice Day: Irish World War I soldier describes his experiences
- 4 More than 30,000 Irish soldiers lost in World War I named in online archive
- 5 Exploring what remains of Ireland’s ancient royal capitals
- 6 Charlie Chaplin once visited Big Jim Larkin behind bars in Sing Sing prison
- 7 On this Day: Bram Stoker, the Irish author of "Dracula," was born in 1847
- 8 Fine Gael says the public will pay billions for a United Ireland
- 9 A Dublin burger joint has been named second best in the world