Global travel site Big 7 Travel has officially released its annual list of The 50 Best Burgers in the World, and Bunsen Burger in Dublin was named the second best burger in the world.

From the classic American cheeseburger to Japanese Wagyu creations and outrageous smash burgers, every corner of the globe has found its own way to make this iconic dish even better.

This year's list celebrates the burger joints doing it best.

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Each burger was judged on what matters most when you sit down to a great burger:

The patty: quality beef (or a standout alternative), cooked with care and full of flavour.

The build: a bun, cheese, toppings and sauce that work together rather than fight for attention.

Signature creations: a must-try burger that sets the joint apart from the rest.

Diner reviews: what regulars and visitors consistently say about their burger.

Atmosphere and value: a setting worth the trip, and portions and quality that justify the bill.

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Explaining why Bunsen Burger ranked second on the list, Big 7 Travel writes: "This Dublin institution has always understood that a great burger does not need to be complicated.

"The menu is famously stripped back – so much so that it is presented to diners on a business card – with a focus on freshly ground beef, especially made buns, pickles, cheese and a handful of carefully chosen toppings. Enjoy your burger with fries – shoestring, sweet potato or hand-cut – and a thick shake for the perfect dining experience. It’s a testament to their simplicity and quality that they’ve also opened up stores in Cork and Belfast, too."

TOP 10 BEST BURGERS IN THE WORLD

Hamburger America, New York City Bunsen Burger, Dublin Black Bear Burger, London Smash Things, Tokyo Eat at ROBs, Sydney High Joint, Dubai Bleecker Burger, London Uniburger, Montreal Fergburger, Queenstown RoyAl's Chicken & Burgers, Perth

To see the full list of 50 Best Burgers in the World click here.