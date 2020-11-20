Looking for a veggie side dish for this year's Thanksgiving dinner? How about spicing up some delicious Brussels sprouts!

The Brussels sprout of the Brassicaceae family is in the Cultivar groups of wild cabbage cultivated for its small leafy green buds, which resemble miniature cabbages; forerunners to modern Brussels sprouts were likely cultivated in ancient Rome.

Brussels sprouts as we now know them were grown possibly as early as the 1200s in what is now Belgium (hence the name, I guess).

Sweet and spicy Brussels sprouts

6 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 cup chicken stock

1 fresh bay leaf

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

2 teaspoons mustard seed

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

2 tubs Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons celery salt

Black pepper

Method:

In a skillet, combine vinegar, honey, and stock with a whisk.

Stir in the bay, onion, pepper, mustard seed, and turmeric. Stir and bring to a boil.

Trim the Brussels sprouts and halve them.

Add to stock mixture and season with celery salt and pepper.

Cover and reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, uncover and cook 5 minutes more.

Enjoy!

What's your favorite Thanksgiving recipe? Share in the comments!

* Originally published in 2016.