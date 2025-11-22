Brussels sprouts have long suffered from bad press, but this twist on the seasonal favorite is here to change a few minds before the big feast. Simmered in honey, vinegar, mustard seed, and a hint of turmeric, they make a memorable side that will have everyone asking for seconds.

The Brussels sprout, of the Brassicaceae family, is in the Cultivar groups of wild cabbage cultivated for its small leafy green buds, which resemble miniature cabbages; forerunners to modern Brussels sprouts were likely cultivated in ancient Rome.

Brussels sprouts, as we now know them, were grown possibly as early as the 1200s in what is now Belgium (hence the name, I guess).

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While traditional dishes like turkey and stuffing often take center stage, it's worth considering adding a modern twist to your holiday spread. This Thanksgiving, elevate your side dish game with a delectable recipe for sweet and spicy Brussels sprouts. This dish combines the natural nuttiness of Brussels sprouts with a perfect balance of sweetness and a kick of heat, making it a memorable addition to your Thanksgiving table.

Sweet and spicy Brussels sprouts

6 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 cup chicken stock

1 fresh bay leaf

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

2 teaspoons mustard seed

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

2 tubs of Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons celery salt

Black pepper

Method:

In a skillet, combine vinegar, honey, and stock with a whisk.

Stir in the bay, onion, pepper, mustard seed, and turmeric. Stir and bring to a boil.

Trim the Brussels sprouts and halve them.

Add to the stock mixture and season with celery salt and pepper.

Cover and reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes, uncover and cook for 5 minutes more.

Enjoy!

This Thanksgiving, surprise your guests with a side dish that marries the earthy goodness of Brussels sprouts with the sweet and spicy notes of honey, balsamic vinegar, and red pepper flakes. This recipe is not only a delicious departure from the ordinary but also a celebration of flavors that will have everyone asking for seconds. Elevate your Thanksgiving feast with these Sweet and Spicy Brussels Sprouts – a delightful twist that might just become a new holiday tradition.

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* Originally published in 2016. Updated in 2026.