Our Irish chef wraps up for winter with this sweet, warming, soup thats simple to make and sure to be enjoyed.
Irish Thanksgiving leftovers recipe offering up a nice alternative to a turkey sandwich.
Here's the perfect recipe for Thanksgiving turkey leftovers that will feed the family for the next week.
With 33 million Americans claiming Irish heritage here’s a guide for all Irish Americans on giving thanks as Gaelige (in Irish)!
Us Irish sure have a lot to be thankful for! This Thanksgiving, IrishCentral is thankful to be sharing these Irish blessings for you and your family.
Thanksgiving Eve has joined St. Patrick's Day among the top five biggest drinking nights of the year.
A band of starving pilgrims at Plymouth Rock was saved at the last minute by the arrival of a ship from Dublin.
A true Irish Thanksgiving is always marked with friends, family, and food but what do you make of the "Irish Thanksgiving"?
If your sides haven't split from your Thanksgiving feast, these hilarious jokes will do the trick!
What Thanksgiving, otherwise known as Ragamuffin Day, meant to an Irish family in New York right after World War II.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami