Happy Thanksgiving, IrishCentral readers! To celebrate, we've compiled some of the very best Irish blessings, traditions, toasts, and sayings for you to share with your loved ones this Thanksgiving.
We’re sure that you have a lot to be thankful for today and although Ireland may not celebrate this holiday, anything that involves lots of delicious food and spending quality time with friends and family definitely falls under our definition of Irish craic.
Now one and all can wish a successful and healthy year on those around us leaving us with even more things to mention at the Thanksgiving dinner table next year. We, for one, are thankful for you, our readers, for sharing your love of Ireland and its culture with us.
Irish Thanksgiving blessing - An Old Irish Blessing
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
and rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Irish Thanksgiving blessing - A Wish for a Friend
Wishing you a rainbow
For sunlight after showers—
Miles and miles of Irish smiles
For golden happy hours—
Shamrocks at your doorway
For luck and laughter too,
And a host of friends that never ends
Each day your whole life through!
Irish Thanksgiving blessing - An Irish Prayer
May God give you...
For every storm, a rainbow,
For every tear, a smile,
For every care, a promise,
And a blessing in each trial.
For every problem life sends,
A faithful friend to share,
For every sigh, a sweet song,
And an answer to each prayer.
Irish Thanksgiving blessing - An Old Celtic Blessing
May the blessing of light be on you—
light without and light within.
May the blessed sunlight shine on you
and warm your heart
till it glows like a great peat fire.
Irish Thanksgiving blessing - From Saint Patrick's Breastplate
Christ be with me
Christ before me
Christ behind me
Christ in me
Christ beneath me
Christ above me
Christ on my right
Christ on my left
Christ where I lie
Christ where I sit
Christ where I arise
Christ in the heart of every man
who thinks of me
Christ in the mouth of every man
who speaks of me
Christ in every eye that sees me
Christ in every ear that hears me
Salvation is of the Lord.
Irish Thanksgiving blessing - An Old Irish Blessing
May love and laughter light your days,
and warm your heart and home.
May good and faithful friends be yours,
wherever you may roam.
May peace and plenty bless your world
with joy that long endures.
May all life's passing seasons
bring the best to you and yours!
