Our Irish chef revs up for Thanksgiving with this sweet, warming soup that's simple to make and sure to be enjoyed by all the family.

Each year, especially during fall and in the run-up to Thanksgiving, I’m reminded once again how versatile this veggie-like fruit is. You can roast it, boil it, steam it -- and puree it into soups just like this one. It also freezes well, so you can keep a stash in the freezer to make this soup all year round.

Roasted butternut squash soup recipe

Serves 6

PREP: 6 minutes

COOK: 35 minutes

CLEAN: 6 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 medium onion, diced

1 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and chopped

4 cloves garlic, smashed

2 pounds frozen, cubed butternut squash, thawed

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

1 (14 ounces) can coconut milk

2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 handful cilantro for garnish

Method:

In a large pot or saucepan, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, 5 minutes.

Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring.

Add the squash, stock, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and let simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.

Reserve one tablespoon of coconut milk for serving. Whisk the remainder of the coconut milk along with the red curry paste into the soup.

Turn off the heat and let the soup cool for about 5 minutes.

Ladle the soup into a food processor in batches and puree.

Return the smooth soup to the pot, reheat and serve warm in bowls.

Sprinkle with cilantro leaves. Garnish with some extra coconut milk.

* Originally published in 2010.