By Sunday morning, there will be a pumpkin sitting on half the doorsteps in Ireland with nowhere to go, and Donal Skehan has a better use for it than the compost heap. His pumpkin and crispy pancetta risotto takes about an hour, serves four, and is the kind of dish the Howth chef says leaves you “full, satisfied, and warm”

Irish chef Donal Skehan told IrishCentral, "I absolutely love this recipe; it is an authentic cozy dish, which leaves you full, satisfied, and warm.

"Risotto may seem a little tricky, but it’s just a case of giving it your full attention and slowly incorporating the liquid, so give it a go! If you can’t get your hands on pancetta slices, use smoked streaky bacon."

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Donal Skehan's pumpkin and crispy pancetta risotto recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 4/5lbs pumpkin, cut into slices

A few fresh sage leaves

3 garlic cloves, roughly sliced

4 tablespoons olive oil

8 slices of pancetta

1 liter of chicken stock

5 1/3 oz butter

1 red onion, finely chopped

10 1/2 oz risotto rice

1/3 cup white wine

5 1/3oz Parmesan, freshly grated

A good pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 450ºF.

Peel and seed the pumpkin, then cut it into slices. Be sure to save the seeds; they are delicious when roasted with a bit of butter and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Place the pumpkin on a roasting tray with the garlic, sage, salt, and pepper, and toss together.

Cover with tin foil and bake until soft for about 50 minutes.

Ten minutes before the pumpkin is ready, remove it from the oven, lay the pancetta over the top, and return it to the oven until crisp.

Melt 2 2/3 oz of the butter and the remaining olive oil in a large frying pan, and gently fry the onion until soft, about 15 minutes.

Add the rice and turn off the heat. Stir through until it is completely coated with the onion mixture.

Return to the heat, add enough stock to cover the rice, and simmer, stirring until the rice has absorbed nearly all the liquid.

Continue to add a little more stock at a time until it is all absorbed. This should take about 15 minutes for the rice to have a creamy coating.

Add the remaining butter, roast pumpkin, white wine, garlic, and parmesan. Gently stir through. Serve immediately.

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Donal Skehan is a home cook, food writer, and television presenter who has written ten cookbooks. Check out Donald's Facebook, Twitter, and website, and be sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more culinary tips, recipes, and food travel videos.

* Originally published in 2015, updated in 2026.