A fresh and warming soup recipe to tuck into around the Thanksgiving table.

This is smooth and flavorful creamy pumpkin soup recipe is perfect for autumn! The addition of ginger lends a sweet and spicy flavor to a traditional seasonal dish, while the cinnamon croutons are lovely and make the soup reminiscent of pumpkin pie.

If you are cooking the fresh pumpkin yourself, carve in half, scrape out the seeds and string and save the seeds to roast or sauté.

Add salt and pepper and bake in a bain-marie pan with water to cover about 1/4" of the pumpkin placed flesh side down. Roast at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes or until just tender, depending on size. Keep checking so as not to overcook.

Read more Thanksgiving tips and recipes to avoid disaster

Pumpkin soup recipe

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons margarine, softened

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 slices whole-wheat bread

1 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth

1lb fresh pumpkin cooked and pureed OR a (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Combine butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Spread butter mixture evenly over one side of each bread slice. Place bread, buttered side up, on a baking sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until bread is crisp and topping is bubbly. Cut each slice of bread into 8 small triangles or squares.

Sauté onion in butter in a medium saucepan until tender.

Add 1 can chicken broth; stir well. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

Transfer broth mixture into the container of a blender or processor. Process until smooth.

Return mixture to saucepan. Add remaining can of broth, pumpkin, salt, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, and ground pepper; stir well. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in whipping cream and heat through. Do not boil. Ladle into individual soup bowls. Top each serving with cinnamon croutons.

AND FINALLY ...

What's the ratio of a pumpkin's circumference to its diameter?

3.1415926535897932384626433... {Ahem, pumpkin pi!}

Read more Baileys Irish Cream pumpkin pie - an Irish twist on a Thanksgiving classic

* Originally published in 2011, last updated in November 2020.