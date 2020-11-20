Looking for an alternative to mashed potatoes for your Thanksgiving dinner? Chef Michael Gilligan has got you sorted!

While the spud may be mighty, sweet potatoes offer a certain bit of color that regular potatoes can't match.

Why not brighten up your Thanksgiving dinner with this scrumptious sweet potato recipe!

Read more Apple and sausage stuffing recipe to complete your Thanksgiving spread

Smashed sweet potatoes recipe

8 servings

Ingredients:

4 pounds sweet potatoes (about 6 large)

½ cup orange juice

½ cup heavy cream

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Read more This pumpkin soup recipe will make your Thanksgiving extra cozy

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Scrub the potatoes, prick them several times with a knife or fork.

Bake them for 1 hour or until very soft when pierced with a knife. Remove from the oven and scoop out the insides as soon as they are cool enough to handle.

Place the sweet potato meat into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and add the orange juice, cream, butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt, and pepper.

Mix together until combined but not smooth and transfer to a baking dish.

Bake the potatoes for 20 to 30 minutes, until heated through.

*Originally published in 2016, last updated in November 2020.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Do you have a favorite Thanksgiving recipe? Share in the comments!