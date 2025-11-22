The humble spud will always have its place on an Irish table, but sweet potatoes bring a glow to the Thanksgiving spread that floury whites simply cannot manage. Baked whole for an hour, then smashed with orange juice, cream, butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon, this side stays deliberately rough rather than smooth, and it can go into the dish well before the turkey comes out.

While the spud may be mighty, sweet potatoes offer a certain bit of color that regular potatoes can't match.

Why not brighten up your Thanksgiving dinner with this scrumptious sweet potato recipe!

Read more Donal Skehan's pumpkin and crispy pancetta risotto recipe for Thanksgiving

Smashed sweet potatoes recipe

8 servings

Ingredients:

4 pounds sweet potatoes (about 6 large)

½ cup orange juice

½ cup heavy cream

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Read more This pumpkin soup recipe will make your Thanksgiving extra cozy

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Scrub the potatoes, prick them several times with a knife or fork.

Bake them for 1 hour or until very soft when pierced with a knife. Remove from the oven and scoop out the insides as soon as they are cool enough to handle.

Read more Start Thanksgiving right with this pumpkin pancakes recipe

Place the sweet potato meat into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and add the orange juice, cream, butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt, and pepper.

Mix together until combined but not smooth, and transfer to a baking dish.

Bake the potatoes for 20 to 30 minutes, until heated through.

Have you ever attempted this delicious Thanksgiving recipe? Let us know how you got on in the comments!

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

*Originally published in 2016, last updated in 2026.