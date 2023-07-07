New York's Irish Voice newspaper ceases print after 36 years
After 36 years, this week saw the last publication of the Irish Voice. Founder Niall O'Dowd looks back on an incredible 36 years in print.
The Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral, ceased printing in July 2023 after 36 years. Look back on stories from the weekly, New York-based newspaper here.
After 36 years, this week saw the last publication of the Irish Voice. Founder Niall O'Dowd looks back on an incredible 36 years in print.