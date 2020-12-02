More than half of people believe there should be referendums on Irish unity north and south of the border within the next five years – but that’s still not enough, according to prominent Democratic Unionist Party politicians.
Sinn Féin has surged ahead in the public polls days before Ireland's general election but what are the reasons for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's skepticism in going into government with the republican party.
Talks on the formation of a government could be delayed for several weeks because of a deferment of the general election vote in Tipperary following the sudden death of independent candidate Marese Skehan.