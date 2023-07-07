Irish Voice

The Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral, ceased printing in July 2023 after 36 years. Look back on stories from the weekly, New York-based newspaper here.

"Ulysses" survived the censors once but it would never survive us On This Day: Thomas Francis Meagher, the greatest Irishman in American history, was born Cornelius Ryan, the Irish D-Day reporter who re-invented journalism

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