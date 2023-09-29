This delightful film documents a trip by ferryboat to the Maidens lighthouse on the little island of Magee, Co Antrim, to deliver essential supplies to the lighthouse crew.

Shortly after this movie was shot in 1976, the lighthouse became fully automated and the need for this service disappeared.

The video was created by Roy Spence, an award-winning amateur filmmaker. For the past 50 years, Spence has been making and screening a series of remarkable and sometimes eccentric films in his cinema in Comber, Co. Down. The films span many genres from sci-fi to horror to folk-life documentaries shot between 1965 and 1986.

His collection of over 40 films (13 documentaries/non-fiction and 29 fiction feature films) is held and preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. To watch more of the Roy Spence Collection click here.

