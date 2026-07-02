Ireland officially launched its presidency of the Council of the European Union on Wednesday with a ceremony at Dublin Castle attended by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council president António Costa, and political leaders from across the country.

The six-month term of the EU Presidency, Ireland's first since 2013, comes with a packed calendar of EU meetings and high-level visits, starting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's arrival in Cork on Thursday.

The Dublin Castle ceremony opened with the Ukrainian flag raised alongside those of the EU's 27 member states, a gesture underscoring the war in Ukraine as a central theme of Ireland's term.

European Council president António Costa used his address to praise Ireland's record on the world stage, telling the gathered crowd that the country has "consistently been at the forefront" of efforts to uphold the "principles at the core of international rules-based order."

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He said those principles "must guide our work for peace and security in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in the Strait of Hormuz, and across the wider Middle East," and must remain central to achieving "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Costa framed the presidency around three pillars, values, competitiveness, and security, and singled out the housing crisis as a "key focus" for Ireland's term, telling ministers that "we must tackle this multi-layered crisis together, and your leadership will be crucial to making progress."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the ceremony that Ireland's accession to the EU ranks among the most transformative moments in the nation's history, having "helped us grow our economy, invest in our communities and supported social changes."

He added, "Holding the presidency is an honor and a responsibility, and we are ready to give it our all." Martin also had a message for candidate countries hoping to join the bloc, saying, "We are determined to take you as far down that path as we can."

Tánaiste Simon Harris echoed that sense of purpose, calling EU membership "the single best decision we have taken since our decision to become an independent nation."

He described the presidency as a moment for Ireland "to serve, to lead, and to step up," and one for the EU "to reflect on what we have achieved together and on what we must do next."

Harris added, "This presidency won't just be a presidency for governments or institutions or politicians alone. It will be a presidency for people, for the people of Ireland, for the people of Europe."

The event drew a wide cross-section of Irish public life, including Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly.

Culture had its place too. Actress Ruth Negga read Séamus Heaney's poem "Beacons at Bealtaine," first commissioned for Ireland's 2004 EU presidency, while the Dublin Youth Choir and the Defence Forces Band performed the Irish and European anthems. Vocalist Tolu Makay closed out the musical program with a rendition of "Dreams" by The Cranberries.

Zelenskyy flew home to Ukraine on Wednesday evening, but the diplomatic momentum continues Thursday as von der Leyen and the full College of Commissioners arrive in Cork for a two-day visit, the traditional first stop for the European Commission at the start of any member state's presidency.

Watch the RTE News report on the launch of the EU Presidency:

Martin and von der Leyen are due to hold a bilateral meeting and chair a plenary session with Irish ministers and their European counterparts. In a statement ahead of the visit, Martin said discussions would cover Ireland's efforts to progress negotiations on the EU's next long-term budget, delivery of the One Europe One Market Roadmap, and steps toward a more integrated single market. He said he also intends to raise what he called "Israel's persistent and egregious breaches of human rights and international law."

Commissioners are also scheduled to visit Cork's Tyndall National Institute, Ireland's largest deep tech research center, where they will hear from researchers working on semiconductors, advanced materials, and space technology. Gardaí have said traffic restrictions around the visit will be kept to a minimum but have advised travelers passing through Cork Airport to allow extra time.

Ireland's presidency runs through the end of the year and will see hundreds of EU meetings held in cities and towns across the country, including Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, Wicklow, and Westmeath.