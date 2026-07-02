More than 4,000 guests attended the US Embassy's Independence Day reception at Deerfield in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Tuesday evening, making it one of the largest July 4 celebrations ever held at the ambassador's official residence. The event featured remarks from US Ambassador Edward S. Walsh and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, a video message from President Donald Trump, and performances celebrating the enduring ties between Ireland and the United States.

The US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward S. Walsh, hosted a major celebration of America’s 250th Independence Day at Deerfield, the official residence of the U.S. Ambassador in Phoenix Park on July 1. With 4,000 guests from across Irish politics, business, academia, defense, sport, culture, media, and the diplomatic corps, this year’s gathering is believed to be one of the largest Independence Day receptions ever held at Deerfield.

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Ambassador Walsh described today’s US-Irish partnership as “one of the most dynamic in the world,” grounded in shared democratic values and backed by strong economic and innovation ties.

“Trade and investment between our countries support hundreds of thousands of jobs in Ireland and across all fifty U.S. states,” he noted.

“That is not just history – that is momentum. Whether it is artificial intelligence, life sciences, or technologies we have not yet imagined, the future is being shaped right now, and the United States and Ireland are shaping it together.”

He welcomed Ireland’s assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, calling it “a real opportunity to deepen the transatlantic partnership at a time when it matters more than ever,” and reaffirmed U.S. support for peace and stability on the island of Ireland.

During the program, guests viewed a special video message from President Donald J. Trump, who underscored the strong bonds between the United States and Ireland and praised the role of Irish-American communities in the development of modern America.

Speaking at the event, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I was delighted to join Ambassador Walsh today to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday. Ours is a relationship rooted in deep historical ties, with many Irish emigrants playing key roles in the founding of the United States.

“Today also marks the start of Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union — during which we will work to deepen and protect Europe's vital relationship with the United States.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we do so not simply by reflecting on the past, but by reaffirming our shared commitment to the future. In a world of uncertainty, our greatest strength lies in our willingness to work together to build societies that are defined by peace, partnership, and prosperity.”

The celebration combined a formal ceremony with cultural performances, including the presentation of the U.S. and Irish flags and renditions of both national anthems, followed by performances from The Camembert Quartet, Garron Noone, Nathan Carter and Sister Sledge. The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.