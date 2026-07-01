The Irish Government has approved the first stage of a major redevelopment of Dublin's iconic GPO Complex, launching a public consultation that will help determine the future of one of the country's most significant historic sites. The ambitious project aims to preserve the GPO's heritage while creating a vibrant civic destination that will play a central role in the regeneration of Dublin city center.

The Irish Government has agreed the first steps in the redevelopment of the General Post Office Complex in Dublin, a flagship project that will form a key part of efforts to revitalize the capital's city center.

As part of the decision, ownership of the GPO Complex will transfer from the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport to the Office of Public Works, which will oversee the redevelopment.

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Before any design proposals are finalized, the Government will launch a wide ranging public consultation later this year, inviting people across Ireland to help shape the future of the historic landmark. The consultation will include public events and engagement with stakeholders, with feedback informing future design proposals before they are brought to Government for approval.

Recognizing the national importance of the project, the Department of the Taoiseach will chair a Steering Group to oversee the non statutory consultation and engagement process.

While long term plans are being developed, the Office of Public Works also intends to introduce temporary uses for currently underused parts of the protected building. These spaces will continue to provide office accommodation for Government while also opening areas for community groups and public events. Dublin City Council will manage an open call for community and civic organizations interested in using the temporary spaces.

The redevelopment forms part of the Government's Roadmap for Delivery of the Dublin City Taskforce Report, which aims to make Dublin city center a more attractive place to live, work, visit, and do business.

Subject to the consultation process, the completed GPO Complex is expected to include a public post office, significant cultural uses, improvements to the surrounding public realm, Government office accommodation, and retail space within the existing retail footprint.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “The redevelopment of the GPO is of crucial importance to the nation. The complex’s history and heritage place it at the centre of Irish culture and bringing it back to glory is key to the rejuvenation of Dublin. An Oversight Board in my Department is coordinating the work of teams across Government, and in the OPW and Dublin City Council, to implement the Roadmap for Delivery of the Dublin City Taskforce Report. As part of that programme of work, the GPO’s redevelopment represents an important milestone.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris said, “The redevelopment of the GPO Complex is a priority for Government. I welcome the transfer of ownership of the GPO from the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport to the Office of Public Works agreed today. This site has enormous potential, and I am particularly looking forward to hearing the views of people all over the country as to how it should be developed.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said, “This is an exciting and visionary project for the country. The public will want to see us achieving value for money on this project, which is why, prior to any design proposals being brought forward, a wide-ranging Public Consultation process will commence later this year.”

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Kevin "Boxer" Moran said, "The redevelopment of the GPO Complex marks a pivotal moment in our city’s history, preserving the legacy of one of Ireland’s most iconic landmarks while creating a vibrant, inclusive urban renewal. Through public consultation and creative temporary uses, we want to ensure that the GPO complex remains an integral part of our city for communities, businesses and the general public to enjoy for years to come."

Office of Public Works Chairman John Conlon said the organization was honored to lead the next chapter in the history of the landmark building.

“The Office of Public Works welcomes this incredible opportunity to lead an exciting next chapter for the GPO complex. It is an immense privilege to continue our role at this landmark site at the heart of our nation’s story. This building was first built by the Board of Works and then significantly expanded by the Office of Public Works over a period of two centuries. Once more, we set out to ensure its prominent role in the century ahead. We look forward to working with our colleagues across Government and Dublin City Council as we advance this milestone project.”

Minister of State Frank Feighan described the project as "a unique opportunity to revitalise a landmark of profound national significance," while State Architect Conor Sreenan said the consultation would be the first step toward creating "ambitious proposals for new sequences of spaces and places within the GPO Complex" that respect its heritage while preparing it for the future.