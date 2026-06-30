The poignant anniversary event at the Irish Cultural Centre featured raw testimonies and panel discussions on the long shadow of conflict-related trauma. Attendees emphasized that the Good Friday Agreement was not the final stop and that true closure for grieving families cannot happen without the truth.

The shiny red bicycle of 12‑year‑old Majella O’Hare — who was shot dead by a British soldier in 1976 — stands poignantly in the foyer at the 10th‑anniversary celebration of Troubles, Tragedy and Trauma Northern Ireland UK (TTTNIUK) in London.

Founded by Michael O’Hare, Majella’s brother, to support those affected during the Troubles, TTTNIUK marked a decade of advocacy, remembrance and community support with a full day of events at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this month.

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Victims, families, campaigners and political representatives — including Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and his wife Deirdre — gathered to reflect on the organization’s work and the challenges ahead.

Keynote sessions chaired by journalist Anne Flaherty explored the enduring impact of conflict‑related trauma.

Co‑founder Michael O’Hare said the charity exists because “too many people were without a voice” and that there should be “compassion for all victims.” Speaking from personal experience, he added: “The trauma is inter‑generational. My daughters, my wife, and friends all feel my pain. Mainland Britain had no idea what was happening in the dark days — and they were dark days.”

Co‑founder Collette Mackin said: “We’ve developed a lot over our 10 years and we’re doing what we can within our means,” noting ambitions to reach younger people and expand the support available.

Michael O’Hare described one of his most meaningful achievements as helping Kathy McHale, whose three brothers were murdered in the Reavey killings in 1976, to finally speak about her grief: “Kathy never previously had an opportunity to express how she felt — and it’s perhaps our biggest success story.”

Discussing her own experience, Kathy said: “The TTT allowed me to speak. If there’s still people after 50 years who haven’t spoken — you need to open up.”

Irish Senator, author and retired Irish Army Captain Tom Clonan also addressed attendees, emphasizing that reconciliation cannot happen without truth: “All cultures talk about conflict, but in Ireland it’s a taboo. It’s through groups like TTT that people are now talking. There are many people on our island who are frightened. It will be our children who will be living with this, so let’s talk.”

He added: “There’s been very deep collusion and the Good Friday Agreement is not the full stop. You cannot have closure without the truth.”

Journalist Eamonn Mallie contributed to the panel discussion, sharing reflections from decades of reporting and reading a poem shaped by his experience of covering the Omagh bombing in 1998.

Workshops delivered by the WAVE Trauma Centre examined the physical and psychological effects of trauma, while historian Dr Ivan Gibbons gave a lecture on the history and politics of the Irish border.

A creative wellbeing workshop was led by Sharon Kelly School of Music, who demonstrated traditional instruments, shared techniques and performed a selection of traditional tunes.

The day also featured a play reading In Memory of Majella, with script and production by the Martina Hunter Drama Group, based on court transcripts from the Majella O’Hare case.

Renowned international human rights lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC spoke about how Majella’s story shaped her career and described meeting Michael O’Hare as “the honor of my life.”

A victims’ platform discussion brought raw testimony to the event. Kathy McHale described decades of isolation, while Laura Burns spoke of survivor’s guilt and her long fight to reopen her murdered father’s case, saying: “For a long time I felt I was walking this road alone. But I knew I could pick up the phone to Michael or Collette.”

Audience member Chris Mullan spoke passionately about his experiences growing up in Derry, offering a powerful personal perspective on the long shadow of the Troubles, noting that “nobody has a monopoly on grief.”

The evening concluded with Irish dancing by twice world champion Joe McGeown, a piano recital by Martyn Van Limbeek, and a performance by Kevin Kearney, former lead vocalist of The Indians Showband.

Catering for the day was provided by Mary and Pat Masterson, and the event was supported by Danny Maher, recently retired CEO of Ashford Place.

For more information about TTTNIUK and support services, please visit www.tttni.uk.