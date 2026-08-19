From an Oscar-nominated turn in "Schindler's List" to his gritty Irish return in "In the Land of Saints and Sinners," Liam Neeson has built one of Hollywood's most enduring careers. IrishCentral looks at the highest-rated films by Co Antrim natives, according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Oscar-nominated Liam Neeson, who was born in Co Antrim on June 7, 1952, has enjoyed a lengthy and successful Hollywood career, which, of course, begs the question: What are Liam Neeson's best movies?

With no shortage of films to choose from, we turned to the expert critics at Rotten Tomatoes to see what they thought!

Read on to check out Liam Neeson's best films - that is, the ones he acted in, we skipped over narrator and voice-over gigs here - according to the critics!

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These are the Liam Neeson movies that have the highest ratings from critics on Rotten Tomatoes:

1. "Schindler's List" (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98%

Neeson was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award for his depth and nuance in his portrayal of Schindler, a German businessman who helped to save the lives of 1,100 Jews during World War II. This widely acclaimed 1993 film has been considered the crowning achievement of director Steven Spielberg’s career.

2. "Ordinary Love" (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93%

In this tearjerker, “Joan [Lesley Manville] and Tom [Neeson] have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship that only comes from spending a lifetime together.

“When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity.”

2. "Husbands and Wives" (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93%

In 1992, Liam Neeson appeared in an ensemble cast alongside Mia Farrow, Sydney Pollack, and Juliette Lewis in this highly-rated Woody Allen film that examines two self-destructive marriages.

3. "Widows" (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91%

This critically acclaimed drama sees Neeson sharing the big screen with Viola Davis. The plot goes that "following the loss of their respective husbands in a police shootout, the widows of these criminals come together to execute a robbery that their partners were planning."

4. "Kinsey" (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90%

Liam Neeson starred in the leading role of this Bill Condon-directed biopic about sex professor and researcher Alfred Kinsey. This 2004 film co-starring Laura Linney, Peter Sarsgaard, and Timothy Hutton was a critical smash.

5. "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89%

This Coen Brothers' series of six short movies isn't technically a movie, but it makes Rotten Tomatoes' cut. The short movies all take place in 19th-century post-Civil War America during the settlement of the Old West.

6. "Batman Begins" (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85%

Neeson played the role of mentor-turned-adversary to Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne in the 2005 film directed by Christopher Nolan. The role gave Neeson the opportunity to play the bad guy for a change.

7. "Darkman" (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83%

Neeson played the titular vigilante, burned by an explosion and left for dead by a ruthless mobster in this 1990 Sam Raimi cult film. It was one of Neeson’s first opportunities to carry a film.

7. "Silence" (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83%

Silence is a 2016 epic historical drama film directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Jay Cocks and Scorsese, based on the 1966 novel of the same name by Shūsaku Endō. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano, and Ciarán Hinds. The plot follows two 17th-century Jesuit priests who travel from Portugal to Edo-era Japan via Macau to locate their missing mentor and spread Catholic Christianity.

7. "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83%

An Irish tour de force! In this film set in 1970s Ireland, Neeson plays Finbar Murphy, who leads a quiet life in Glencolmcille - while trying to leave his dark past behind. He's joined by Kerry Condon, Sarah Greene, Jack Gleeson, Colm Meaney, Seamus O'Hara, and longtime pal Ciaran Hinds in this flick.

8. "The Grey" (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80%

Based on the short story "Ghost Walker," this survival thriller follows a number of oilmen stranded in Alaska after a plane crash who must survive multiple packs of Canadian grey wolves. During one emotional scene, director Joe Carnahan encouraged Neeson to channel the grief from the death of his wife, Natasha Richardson.

8. "Duet for One" (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80%

In this British drama that stars Julie Andrews as a concert violinist who suddenly has multiple sclerosis, a young-looking Neeson plays a junk collector who finds his way into the violinist's bed.

9. "Michael Collins" (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 78%

An Irish classic, this film sees Neeson play the titular role of Irish revolutionary Michael Collins, earning him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

10. "Five Minutes of Heaven" (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75%

A film that likely hit close to home for the Co Antrim native, "Five Minutes of Heaven" is about the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

*Originally published in 2021. Updated in Aug 2026.