Former US President Joe Biden has written to Cork’s new Lord Mayor, Cllr. Damian Boylan, to congratulate him on his election.

In the letter, Biden praised the role of city mayors and expressed confidence in Boylan's ability to serve the people of Cork.

“Congratulations on being elected Lord Mayor of Cork,” Biden wrote, according to Cork City Council.

“I always say mayors get the job done, and I know you will continue to dedicate every ounce of your energy and effort to uplifting the people of Cork.”

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The former US president, who frequently emphasized his Irish heritage during his time in office, reflected on his visits to Ireland, including as Vice President in 2016 and as President in 2023, and on the deep emotional and historical bonds between Ireland and America.

“During my own travels across the Emerald Isle, I was reminded that everything between Ireland and America runs deep - from our history and sorrow to our future and joy," Biden wrote.

“But more than anything, hope is what beats in the hearts of both of our people.”

The letter concludes on a personal note, extending good wishes to the Lord Mayor and his family for the year ahead: “Jill and I wish you, Brenda, and your loved ones all the best as you celebrate this great honor. Keep the faith."

The Lord Mayor, who was elected on Friday, June 19, said he was “honoured and humbled” to receive a letter from the former US President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil)

Biden's was one of three letters of congratulations Boylan has received from US politicians since Friday.

In his letter to the new Lord Mayor of Cork, John C Carney, the mayor of Wilmington, Delaware, whose great-grandparents emigrated from Ireland, said: “Public service is built on integrity and genuine commitment to improving the lives of others, and your journey reflects those values.”

And in her letter of congratulations to the Lord Mayor, Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride said they often speak of themselves as a state of neighbors, adding: “I know that same spirit of neighbourliness lives deeply in Cork.

"Your leadership reminds us that communities thrive when people show up for one another celebrate one another, and work together toward a future rooted in dignity opportunity and belonging.“

The new Lord Mayor visited the Cork Summer Show on Saturday, his first official function. On Sunday, he watched Cork beat Offaly in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter final in Semple Stadium, and he visited traders in Cork’s English Market on Monday morning.