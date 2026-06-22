185 Americans are among the approximately 4,600 people being granted Irish citizenship at the Gleneagle Killarney, Co Kerry, this week.

Applicants from over 139 countries and across nearly all 32 counties on the island of Ireland will make a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State and become Irish citizens, Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration announced on Monday, June 22.

Five ceremonies are being held over Monday and Tuesday this week in Killarney, with Minister of State with responsibility for Migration Colm Brophy and Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture, Niall Collins attending each day.

Judge Paddy McMahon is serving as Presiding Officer and will confer the attendees with their Irish citizenship. He will administer the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State. The new Irish citizens will undertake to faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values.

Today & tomorrow, over 4,600 people will be granted Irish citizenship at ceremonies in Killarney. Those making a declaration of fidelity & loyalty come from over 139 countries and across nearly all 32 counties on the island.https://t.co/9yMbS6flde @brophytalks @NiallCollinsTD pic.twitter.com/TIZK8IfSGR — Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration (@DeptJusticeIRL) June 22, 2026

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Since Irish citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011, there have been a total of 222 ceremonies (excluding the upcoming dates) with people from over 180 countries receiving their certificates of naturalisation.

To date, approximately 230,000 people, including minors, have received Irish citizenship since 2011. Following this week's ceremonies in Killarney, the confirmed attendees of 4,600 will be added to this figure.

Top 10 nationalities of applicants receiving Irish citizenship this week:

India - 1116 Brazil - 465 Romania - 460 United Kingdom - 414 Poland - 389 Pakistan - 273 Philippines - 199 China (Including Hong Kong) -188 United States of America - 185 Nigeria - 172

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Department of Justice Ireland (@dept_justice_ireland)

Speaking ahead of the ceremonies, Minister of State Brophy said: “Irish citizenship is about freedom – freedom to participate fully in society, to vote, to shape the future of your community, to raise your family with security and belonging.

"It is also about responsibility, it is about respecting the rule of law, contributing to the common good and standing up for the values that underpin our Republic.

“I sincerely congratulate each person attending and wish them every success.”

Minister of State Collins added: “Becoming a citizen is not only about being welcomed — it also reflects a shared commitment to the future we are creating together.

"This moment opens the door to new opportunities to participate, contribute, and help shape the country in the years ahead.”

The Department also noted on Monday that it recently launched a new webpage on IrishImmigration.ie to help people better understand the naturalisation application process, including the key documents required for identity and residency. The page also provides guidance on how to have documents certified.