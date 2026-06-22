Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the former head of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), was found guilty on 18 sexual offences on Monday, June 22, following a trial at Newry Crown Court.

The 63-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the 18 charges - one count of rape, 13 of indecent assault, and four of gross indecency.

The charges related to two victims who are now adults. The offenses occurred between 1985 and 2008. Both of the victims gave evidence during the trial.

Donaldson initially faced 11 charges - one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency, and nine of indecent assault - but after the evidence file was reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the number of charges was increased to 18.

The jury of five women and seven men took just over ten hours to return a verdict. Donaldson reportedly showed no emotion or reaction when the decision against him was handed down in court on Monday.

A review hearing is set for September 11, with sentencing scheduled for September 25. The PA reports that prosecution barrister Rosemary Walsh KC confirmed that victim impact statements would be prepared ahead of sentencing.

Judge Paul Ramsey said in court on Monday that there would inevitably be a “lengthy sentence of imprisonment."

He also said Donaldson will be placed on the register of sex offenders.

Donaldson was permitted to stay at home throughout the trial, but on Monday, he was remanded into custody, reportedly to Maghaberry Prison.

Donaldson's wife Eleanor also faced charges, but after being declared unfit to stand trial on mental health grounds last month, she was subject to a "trial of facts," a process that tests evidence but cannot lead to a criminal conviction. The trial of facts found that Eleanor aided and abetted her husband's crimes.

Like her husband, Eleanor's charges were increased from four to five following the PPS review – one charge of aiding and abetting rape between 1987 and 1991, three counts of aiding and abetting indecent assaults on a female child, and one count of child cruelty between 2004 and 2008.

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A former member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), Donaldson became head of the DUP in 2021 following Edwin Poots' short-lived tenure. He had been an MP for Lagan Valley since 1997. In 2016, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his political services.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) previously confirmed that on March 28, 2024, its detectives "arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences" and that "a 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences."

As is usual, the PSNI did not name the people who had been arrested.

Donaldson’s social media accounts were deactivated the night of the arrests.

The following day, the DUP confirmed that Donaldson was stepping down as party leader with immediate effect after he was charged with "allegations of a historical nature."

Donaldson was suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of a judicial process, and Gavin Robinson MP was named the Interim Party Leader and later ratified as the party's leader, a role he still holds.

DUP responds

On Monday, Robinson delivered a statement on behalf of the DUP, which, in part, highlighted how the DUP "acted decisively against Jeffrey Donaldson following him being charged on eighteen separate counts of historic sex abuse."

"He is not a member of our party," Robinson said on Monday.

Robinson said what the victims endured - from the abuse itself to the retraumatization from the trial - has been "wicked." He said the DUP "stands with the victims of his abuse and we salute their bravery and courage for speaking out."

He went on to say that Donaldson "must now feel the full force of the law," before adding that Donaldson "also stands guilty of abusing and betraying the trust placed in him by many people over the years, including good honest colleagues in both our party and the Ulster Unionist Party as well as the wider community."

He continued: "It is now clear, beyond doubt, that he abused various positions of power over many years from 1985 onwards and covered up his vile and manipulative behaviour.

"We have been shocked at the evidence presented. What we have heard reported from court has been filthy and vile. For our part, we strongly believe in placing our faith in the rule of law.

"For us, everyone is equal before the law and equally subject to it.

"No one, regardless of status or position, can ever be above the law, and Jeffrey Donaldson is no exception. Abuse, preying on the innocent, and taking advantage of the vulnerability of children, in particular, is evil.

"That Jeffrey Donaldson’s lies and cover-ups have been uncovered and the spotlight of justice shone upon them should serve as a reminder that perpetrators cannot outrun justice.

"Victims can and must triumph over the evil and darkness that pervaded their innocent lives. Our thoughts continue to be with them."