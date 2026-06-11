Competitiveness, values, and security are the three key priorities for the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on July 1.

The Policy Programme for the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU was launched at Dublin Castle on Wednesday, June 10, by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister Helen McEntee, Minister Thomas Byrne, and Minister Seán Canney.

The Irish Presidency's priorities of competitiveness, values, and security "reflect our assessment of what Europe needs to do in the six months ahead," the Taoiseach said on Wednesday.

"We will prioritize work to enhance the competitiveness of Europe’s economy, safeguard the fundamental values of our Union at home and abroad, and provide for the security of our citizens."

The three core themes, the Taoiseach said, "are closely interlinked and mutually reinforcing."

The Taoiseach went on to add: "In today’s world, the biggest challenges cannot be addressed by individual countries acting alone.

"That is why the Irish Presidency will be guided by the old Irish proverb 'Ní neart go cur le chéile' - strength with unity."

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What is the Council of the European Union?

The Council of the European Union - not to be confused with the European Council and the Council of Europe - is one of the seven main EU institutions. It is where national ministers from the governments of each EU Member State meet to adopt laws and coordinate policies. It takes decisions on European laws jointly with the European Parliament.

The Presidency of the Council of the EU rotates between the 27 EU countries every six months, switching on January 1 and July 1 each year. The upcoming term will be Ireland's eighth time holding the EU Presidency, having previously held the role in 1975, 1979, 1984, 1990, 1996, 2004, and 2013.

This year's Irish Presidency forms the first part of a pre-established 18-month 'Trio Presidency,' which will also include the Presidency terms of Lithuania (January to June 2027) and Greece (July to December 2027).

Overall, key tasks for countries holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU include: planning, coordinating, and chairing meetings; representing the Council; negotiating with other EU institutions; communicating about its activities; and serving as an honest broker to find agreements in the Council.

Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union

During its Presidency, Ireland will host 22 informal ministerial meetings, an informal meeting of Heads of State or Government of the EU in November 2026,

two ministerial / high-level conferences, and over 250 other important meetings and conferences.

Additionally, the EU Presidency County Pairings Initiative was announced earlier this year, while the Irish EU Presidency Culture Programme will be launched later this month.

The European Commission has noted that the Irish Presidency comes at "a challenging time for the EU as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, migration remains politically sensitive, competitiveness is under pressure, and the demand to meet climate targets is intensifying."