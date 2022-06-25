Irish cheese, potatoes and more, what else could you ask for?

Talk about comforting, wholesome delicious food made with a wonderful selection of Irish cheese on a bread made with mashed potato!

Irish cheese and potato flatbread recipe

Ingredients:

For the base (prepare 24 hours in advance):

1kg 00 flour

10g dried yeast

30g salt

200g mashed potato (as dry as possible)

600ml cold water

For the toppings:

1kg Jerusalem artichoke

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Salt

12 pieces of sliced in half

½ kg Coolea cheese, grated

½ kg crumbled Kearney Blue cheese

½ kg Toonsbridge Smoked Scamorza cheese, sliced

Method:

- To make the base, put water in a bowl and add the yeast. Fluff up with a whisk until bubbles form.

- Slowly mix in the flour adding the salt halfway through. Mix in the potato. By now, you should have a nice soft dough. Cover in cling film in a bowl and leave in a warm dark place to rise.

- Divide the dough into 150g balls and lay on a lightly floured tray. Cover and leave

for 24 hours in the fridge (alternatively, leave at room temp for 8 hours).

- When ready to use, press and flatten the dough ball on a floured surface with

your fingers to form a circle. Hold the dough with your left hand while stretching with the right.

- For the topping, peel the artichokes and place them in a small pot of boiling water with

a few slices of lemon and salt. Cook until very soft and then purée in a blender with salt and pepper to taste.

- Spread on the flattened dough bases, like you would a tomato sauce on a pizza, and divide each of the three cheeses between the bases.

- Lay the greens evenly on top and bake on a pre-heated pizza stone in a very hot oven until the base looks evenly cooked and starting to color and the cheese is melted. Season and serve.

Recipe originally published in Food and Wine Ireland. Updated in 2022.