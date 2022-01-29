This nourishing carrot and ginger soup recipe is packed full of vitamins.

Adding pulses or grains to this soup will really bulk it out. Add them at the same time as the stock.

Carrot and ginger soup recipe

Serves: 6

Time: 1hr to 1hr 30mins

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

- 8 carrots

- 1 onion

- 2 thumb-sized pieces of ginger

- 2 garlic cloves

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted

- 1 pinch nutmeg

- 1 liter of vegetable stock

- 1 orange

- Salt and pepper

- 1 handful parsley, to garnish

- Sour cream, to garnish

Method

- Peel and roughly chop the carrots and onion. Peel the ginger and garlic and slice.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter and add the olive oil. Add the onion and sweat for 10 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, cumin and nutmeg and sauté for several minutes.

- Add the carrots, followed by the stock. Squeeze in all the juice of the orange and season. Bring to the boil and then allow to simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the carrots are soft.

- Purée until smooth. Garnish with some chopped parsley and a dollop of sour cream and serve.