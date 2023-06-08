"Joyce's Dublin" is a short film from 1966 that is now available to stream via the Irish Film Institute's IFI Archive Player.

Directed by Mike O’Connor and written by his brother, Joycean scholar Ulick O’Connor, this Irish documentary portrays the Dublin in which Joyce lived and worked before his departure for Europe in 1904.

"This is the story of a city and of a man who made it famous," this short Irish film from 1966 begins. "He left the city, Dublin, but he brought it with him in his heart."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Narrated by Micheál MacLiammóir, Joyce’s writing is woven through the scenes as significant locations from his life are revealed: the house in Brighton Square where he was born; Clongowes Wood College where he was educated; Sandymount Strand where he often wandered; derelict tenements once housing the brothels he frequented; and the Martello Tower where he visited with Oliver St John Gogarty.

Joyce, the author behind such works as "Dubliners," "Finnegans Wake," and "The Dead," is commemorated not only in Dublin but around the world through Bloomsday events every year on June 16, the day his masterpiece "Ulysses" takes place.

“Joyce's Dublin” is published here thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), who IrishCentral has partnered up with throughout 2023 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

IrishCentral History Love Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Archive Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Archive Player App for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

IrishCentral has partnered up with the IFI throughout 2023 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collections entail. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.