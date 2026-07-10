Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for 13 counties in Ireland on Friday, set to remain in effect through Sunday morning.

The high temperature warning for Cos Carlow, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, and Wexford was issued on Friday morning and is set to be in effect through 7 am on Sunday.

The 13 counties could see maximum temperatures in excess of 27°C (80.6°F), combined with overnight temperature minimums in excess of 15°C (59°F), Met Éireann said in its warning.

Potential impacts include water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress, and forest fires, Met Éireann said.

⚠️High Temperature Warning Update⚠️ Cork has been added to the High Temperature Warning Areas: Carlow, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath & Wexford Valid: 1pm Fri 10/07 to 7am Sun 12/07 ℹ️https://t.co/3041XHiRrK pic.twitter.com/i6Bhq6Cc0p — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 10, 2026

Offering commentary on July's hot spell on Thursday, Met Éireann meteorologists said: "Ireland will see the high temperatures becoming more widespread through the rest of the week, over the weekend and continuing into next week too, with expected values in the high 20s and possibly reaching 30 degrees in some places.

"It will also be warm and increasingly humid at night, with temperatures likely to remain above 15 degrees."

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Ireland weather advisory

Meanwhile, a hot weather advisory for all of Ireland was issued on Monday and is set to remain in effect until Friday, July 17.

Potential impacts include water safety issues, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress and dehydration, especially for the vulnerable and elderly, disruption to public transport, animal welfare issues, drought concerns, and wildfires and forest fires.

"A prolonged spell of very warm or hot weather will continue this weekend, lasting into next week," Met Éireann said in its weather advisory that was issued on Monday and updated on Friday.

"Daytime maxima will widely exceed 25°C (77°F) with values reaching the high 20s°C, and possibly 30°C (86°F) in places.

"The UV Index is expected to be high to very high.

"Warm and humid nights will occur with minima of 15°C (59°F) or higher.

"There is the chance of thunderstorms developing on Wednesday and Thursday."

Met Éireann is encouraging the public to check its website and app for updates.