Two GoFundMe pages have been launched for the family of Jamey Carney, the New York woman who was murdered in Killarney, Co Kerry, this week.

"Jamey was an insanely caring human being, who dedicated so much of herself, her energy, and her time, to fighting for the rights of others," Jamey's sister Devon Bennett wrote on the GoFundMe page launched on Thursday.

"We grew up in New York, but she spent much of her best years with [Jamey's daughter] Michaela in the states in Bergen County, NJ.

"But their true home, where they both truly felt they belonged, was the beautiful town of Killarney."

Devon wrote that she and her mother traveled to Ireland within a day of hearing the news of her sister's "untimely death." They remain in Ireland, "working with the Killarney Garda and social services to make sure my niece can stay in the land she loves, especially while grieving this tragic loss."

Devon explained: "With last minute travel, accommodations, legal fees, as well as the looming funerary and memorial service costs hanging over our heads, we're reaching out to the public for help.

"Either you may have known Jamey and our family, from any stage of her short but wild and beautiful life, or you came upon this GoFundMe after hearing about her terrible murder, we cannot stress enough that every single dollar (or Euro) will truly count."

Devon noted that the GoFundMe page, which has a goal of €14k (~$16k), is being run from the US by her partner Brian and her best friend Staci while she is overseas.

Meanwhile, another GoFundMe has been launched by Jamey's former classmates and friends in New York.

"100% of the funds raised will go directly to the family," Rob Rubicco wrote on the GoFundMe page that has a goal of $65k.

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Investigation into the murder of Jamey Carney

Gardaí announced on Tuesday, July 7, that they and emergency services responded to an incident at a domestic residence in the Muckross Road area of Killarney, Co Kerry, that afternoon. A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has since been named locally as Jamey Carney, a native of Westchester, New York, who moved to Ireland with her daughter in 2021.

Gardaí then confirmed on Wednesday that the investigation had been upgraded to a murder investigation. They added that post-mortem examination on the remains of the deceased had been completed, but the results were not being released "for operational reasons."

On Thursday, An Garda Síochána announced that it is "satisfied" that a person of interest left the jurisdiction in the early hours of Tuesday, July 7, "prior to the body of the deceased female being discovered and reported to An Garda Síochána."

An Garda Síochána said that as part of this ongoing investigation, it is engaging with international Law Enforcement partners.

While gardai have not publicly named the person of interest, the Irish Mirror reports that it is Carney's partner Ahmad Al-Saqar. The 28-year-old Jordanian national came to Ireland two years ago seeking asylum, according to the Irish Mirror. His public TikTok account features videos of him and Carney, including one in which he refers to her as his "bride." He also features in posts on Carney's social media pages.

The suspect is believed to have taken an express bus from Killarney to Dublin Airport, where he then boarded a flight to Turkey on Tuesday morning.

Extra.ie reports that the suspect used his own passport for travel, adding that all applicants for international protection must surrender their passports to the International Protection Office at the time of making their application.

"It is understood this man’s passport had been returned to him as he had been granted subsidiary protection, which is a status given to asylum seekers who do not meet the strict legal definition of a refugee but who would face the risk of serious harm if they were sent back to their own country," Extra.ie reported.

Extra.ie added: "The murder suspect chose Turkey as his first destination out of Ireland because his own national passport allows him visa-free travel to that country, officers believe. Gardaí fear that he is making his way to his home nation, which does not have an extradition treaty with Ireland."

Gardaí said the murder investigation is being carried out by the Serious Crime Unit, Kerry Division, led by a Senior Investigating Officer based at an incident room established at Killarney Garda station. The investigation team is being assisted by National units, including the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

Gardaí said on Thursday that they continue to appeal to any person who was in the Muckross Road area of Killarney between 11 pm on Monday, July 6 and 5 am on Tuesday, July 7 and who may have camera footage, including CCTV or dashcam. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.