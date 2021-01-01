A total of seven people died in water-related accidents over the past week as Ireland basked in unusually warm weather.
Niall O'Dowd, on his first visit home to Ireland since the pandemic, marvels at the heatwave captivating the country.
Climate change is busy reshaping the planet's weather patterns.
The heatwave over Ireland is delivering record-breaking temperatures, fire warnings, and a rare "tropical night."
Ireland's heatwave is delivering some record-breaking temperatures of more than 30°C across the entire island.
Ireland's summer heatwave is set to continue through the end of the week as new warnings have been issued advising of temperatures around 30°C (~86°F).
Met Éireann issued a High Temperature Advisory valid from midday on Sunday until Friday, July 23, with daytime temperatures expected to be in the 80s.
On June 3, 1944, Irish Coast Guardsman and Blacksod lighthouse keeper Ted Sweeney and his wife Maureen delivered the crucial weather forecast by telephone from Co Mayo’s most westerly point
Met Éireann's Dublin Airport weather station has recorded 57.1 mm of rain in the first 20 days of May this year, almost six times more rainfall than the 9.3 mm recorded in May 2020.
Ireland has enjoyed a period of balmy spring weather, but that looks set to end suddenly on Friday.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami