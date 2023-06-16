When it comes to the weather in Ireland, there are often misconceptions that it rains incessantly and the climate remains cold year-round. While it's true that Ireland experiences its fair share of rainfall, the country boasts a surprisingly moderate and changeable climate.

We uncover the truth about Ireland's annual weather, debunk common myths, and provide insights on what to expect and what to pack when visiting the Emerald Isle.

Average Weather in Ireland

Ireland's climate can be described as temperate maritime, influenced by the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf Stream. This results in mild winters and cool summers, with generally moderate temperatures throughout the year. However, it's important to note that weather patterns in Ireland can be unpredictable, so it's wise to be prepared for some variation.

Rainfall in Ireland

While Ireland does receive a considerable amount of rainfall, the popular notion of constant rain is an exaggeration. On average, the country experiences approximately 150 rainy days per year. Rainfall tends to be more frequent in the west and northwest regions, which are exposed to Atlantic weather systems, while the east and southeast tend to be slightly drier. Showers can be intermittent, with periods of sunshine in between, so it's advisable to carry a light waterproof jacket or umbrella during your visit.

Winter Weather

Ireland's winters are generally mild compared to other countries at similar latitudes. The average temperatures range from 4°C to 8°C (39°F to 46°F). While snowfall is not uncommon in the higher elevations, it rarely lasts for an extended period in most parts of the country. It's advisable to pack layers, including a warm coat, sweaters, and long-sleeved shirts, along with waterproof footwear to navigate occasional wet conditions.

Summer Weather

Summers in Ireland are pleasant but not excessively hot. Average temperatures range from 15°C to 20°C (59°F to 68°F), with occasional warmer days reaching the mid-20s Celsius (mid-70s Fahrenheit). However, it's essential to be prepared for some variability, as weather conditions can change throughout the day. Light clothing such as t-shirts, shorts, and dresses are suitable for most summer days, but it's advisable to pack a light jacket or sweater for cooler evenings.

What to wear and remember to bring

When visiting Ireland, it's best to adopt a layered clothing approach to accommodate the changing weather. Here's a list of essentials to consider packing:

Waterproof Jacket/Umbrella: Ireland's rain can be unpredictable, so having a waterproof jacket or umbrella on hand will help you stay dry during sudden showers.

Sweaters and Cardigans: Layering is key, particularly during cooler months. Pack sweaters and cardigans that can be added or removed as temperatures fluctuate.

Comfortable Shoes: Ireland's picturesque landscapes are perfect for exploring, so bring sturdy and waterproof footwear for countryside walks or city strolls.

Sunscreen and Sunglasses: Even on cloudy days, UV rays can still reach your skin.

Pack sunscreen and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun's rays.

Adapter for Electronics: Ireland uses the three-pin plug system (Type G), so make sure to bring an adapter to charge your electronic devices.

Travel Insurance: It's always a good idea to have travel insurance that covers any unexpected weather-related disruptions or emergencies.

Visitors should be prepared for varied weather patterns by packing layers, including a waterproof jacket, comfortable shoes, and adapting their clothing choices to suit the season. Embrace the Irish weather and enjoy the beauty of the Emerald Isle, regardless of the occasional rain showers or cool breezes.