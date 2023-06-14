Remember the cozy rust-colored Aran sweater worn by Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin?"

Lots of folks do, because the Arans in the film became famous in their own right – and now a knitwear brand in Co Galway is painstakingly recreating Farrell's jumper and offering a new line based on it for sale.

Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, costume designer for "Banshees," has linked up with Co Galway-based The Tweed Project, fronted by Triona Lillis and Aoibheann McNamara, for a new line of Irish jumpers inspired by the film.

The Tweed Project said of the new collaboration: "Costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh brought the timelessness of Irish knitting to the big screen in 'The Banshees of Inisherin.'

"Today, Eimer is collaborating with The Tweed Project to recreate a collection of knitwear based on the film’s iconic collared sweater.

"'The Colin' is a beautifully soft 100% wool jumper in four colours.

"The front panel designed by Eimer is based on a traditional fisherman’s style. The unique collar, sleeves and back are all knit in a stocking stitch with the front also incorporating panels of moss stitch and cross and diamond motifs."

"This jumper will be handknitted for you.

"Traditional hand knitting is a slow process and we have a limited amount of local knitters working on this project as it’s a fading art. Please allow at least a month for your unique jumper to arrive to you but you can then enjoy a lifetime of coziness together."

“It is so exciting to see this beautiful traditional knit have a life beyond film and photographic archives,” Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh told Image.

“People’s reaction to the film and the knitwear have really reinforced the power and strength of Irish knitwear, and specifically a craft and rural tradition long associated with women.”

Of the project, MacNamara told The Financial Times: “It’s a very slow process.

“But it’s a celebration of the old techniques that need to be protected, because if you can’t buy an Aran jumper in Galway or the Aran islands then it’s a sad situation.”

The Tweed Project's 'Colin' line launches on June 17. Each sweater - available in turquoise, tomato red, Jacob's grey, and báinín - is priced at €790, close to $900.