What you should know about Irish weather is very simple. You just need to be prepared for all seasons in one day, it's likely going to rain, you could be cold, or the sun might come out and you will need to remove layers to cool off. Ireland is open all year round, and I've seen all the seasons in Ireland, including a Christmas in Killarney in 2018.



