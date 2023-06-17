What goes into a top full Irish breakfast? Watch below for everything you need.

Looking for the very best Irish breakfast? No matter where you are in the world, there is always a trusted Irish pub or restaurant which will serve up the fried favorite.

However, if you want to perfect the Sunday hangover cure for yourself, check out the video below to discover all the ingredients needed for this, the best of all breakfasts.

The Perfect Full Irish Breakfast As part of Food Month at IrishCentral, we went along to The Long Hall Pub & Grocery in Midtown Manhtttan to try out the perfect Full Irish Breakfast. We were not disappointed! IrishCentral is celebrating Irish food! You can follow the whole story on social media just search for #FoodMyMammyMade and #ICFood. Keep up to date with all our Food and Drink stories here: http://bit.ly/318lpvU or never miss a recipe by checking out our dedicated topic page: http://bit.ly/2EOutwg Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 14 juin 2019

You can keep up to date with all our Food and Drink stories here or never miss a recipe by checking out our dedicated topic page here.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

*Originally published in 2019. Updated in 2023.