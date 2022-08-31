Labor Day is on its way and the summer's almost done but we've plenty to look forward to like warming, comforting fall treats like the Bramley apple strudel recipe from Ireland's food board, Bord Bia.

This Bramley apple strudel recipe is a simplified version using puff pastry which is less hassle to make. It looks really impressive but is so easy to make. If you decide you really want to spoil yourself, serve the strudel with some half-fat crème fraiche, custard or a la mode with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Bramley apple strudel recipe

Serves: 4-6 people



Time: 35 min

Ingredients:

- 100g butter

- 40g fresh white breadcrumbs

- 4 filo pastry sheets, thawed if frozen

- 650g Bramley apples, peeled, cored, quartered and sliced

- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

- ½ a teaspoon finely grated lemon rind

- 2 teaspoons lemon juice

- 100g caster sugar

- 75g golden raisins

- 3 tablespoons flaked almonds

- Icing sugar, to dust

- Whipped cream or custard or ice cream, to serve

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190°C, (375°F/gas mark 5). Melt 25g of the butter in a small frying pan over medium heat and saute the breadcrumbs for 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

Mix the apples in a large bowl with the cinnamon, lemon rind and juice, sugar and raisins. Fold in the breadcrumbs.

Melt the remaining butter in a small pan and then remove from the heat and allow the sediment to settle at the bottom.

Unwrap the filo pastry and place one sheet on a clean dry tea towel and brush with melted butter. Lay another sheet on top and repeat until you have used all the filo.

Pile the apple filling down along the length of the pastry about 3cm away from one of the edges, then using the tea towel to help you, roll up the pastry up to enclose the filling.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and then tuck the ends of the strudel in and roll seam-side down onto the lined baking sheet. Brush with the rest of the melted butter and scatter over the flaked almonds.

Place the strudel in the middle of the oven and cook for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly and then dust with icing sugar. Cut into slices and arrange on plates with whipped cream or custard or ice cream.

