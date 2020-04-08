From the full Irish to curry chips- what Irish comfort foods do you crave?

When you think of the Irish diet you probably think of meat and potatoes, right? Well, I’m here to tell you yes, of course, but there’s much more. Our diet also consists of a lot of dairy as well!

And the Irish diet is evolving daily – new cuisines are making their mark in Ireland with restaurants popping up right and left. Yet, despite these changes, there are some traditional comfort foods that will always be found among our favorites.

Full Irish breakfast

14

If you want a meal that will fill you up for the whole day an Irish fry is the way to go. Crispy bacon, juicy sausages, baked beans, black and white pudding, and potatoes are just a few of the items you can expect on your plate. This is the ultimate comfort dish when you need to be filled up and completely satisfied.

Read More: How to make a proper full Irish breakfast

(Irish) Chinese Food

14

Like many places across the world, Ireland’s Chinese food is nowhere near authentic. But that doesn’t mean it is any less delicious. Actually Chinese food in Ireland is 100% better than it is in the U.S. With dishes like “The Spice bag,” “Curry chips,” “Chicken curry with rice and chips” and of course the trusty bag of “Prawn crackers,” how could you not be satisfied?

Read More: How to make real Irish chips and curry sauce

Fish and Chips

14

There’s nothing better than fish and chips after a day out with the family. Going out to a near-by chipper and ordering fish and chips, maybe a battered sausage, is sure to provide great comfort.

Read More: Guinness-battered fish and chips recipe for National Fish and Chips Day

Shepherd's Pie / Cottage Pie

14

Meat, potatoes, and veggies all in one dish? Yes, and it’s deliciously buttery, crispy and filling. It’s the perfect meal and a comfort food that never disappoints after a long day at work.

Read More: How to make the perfect Irish comfort food: Shepherd's Pie

Traditional Irish stew

14

Whose mum makes the best stew? I’ll let you all argue that out while I eat my portion. Stew is perfect on a cold winter night and is sure to comfort you.

Read More: Irish Guinness Stew: recipe for the ultimate comfort food

Bangers and Mash (Irish Sausage and Mash)

14

If have sausage and mash you will be satisfied. It’s always nice to add some baked beans to the dish to make it even more comforting.

Sausage Rolls

14

A flaky pastry stuffed with sausage? Ketchup and brown sauce? It’s an on the go meal that never disappoints.

Read More: Sausage rolls with Ballymaloe sauce recipe

Baked ham

14

Baked ham is good for anything at anytime of the day. At a roast dinner, in a buttered sandwich, cold out of the fridge – it doesn't matter. Baked ham will always comfort you.

Read More: Plum and star anise Christmas ham recipe

Mashed Carrot and Parsnip

14

You could also have carrot and turnip, but I say parsnips are the way to go. Whatever your preference this side dish is perfect with your roast dinner, with a slab of butter of course.

Cabbage

14

Cabbage for many people is plain and boring, but for a lot of Irish people it’s a staple. If you’ve boiled up too much cabbage for a dinner bring it to the next level and fry it up in the pan to crisp it up to give you that comfort you need.

Read More: The perfect recipe for Irish-style cabbage

Colcannon/Champ

14

Mashed potatoes are an obvious contender for comfort food. Buttery, creamy potatoes seasoned to perfection provide comfort in minutes. Colcannon is mashed potatoes with kale or cabbage mixed in, while champ has spring onions mixed in. You’ve got an abundance of choices for your mash. Which one’s your favorite?

Read More: An essential Irish potato recipe - colcannon

Soda Bread with the goods (butter, jam etc)

14

Soda bread is another obvious choice, but it’s here for a reason. Slice a couple of slabs of homemade soda bread and cover it with butter or jam and you’re set.

Read More: WATCH: How to make Irish soda bread for St. Patrick's Day

Tayto Crisp Sandwich

14

Two buttered slices of bread with a bag of Tayto crisps (potato chips) is all you need for a satisfying snack after a long day. Tayto sandwiches comfort Irish people around the world. Of course, it doesn’t help that they're so addictive.

Throughout June, IrishCentral is celebrating Irish food! You can follow the whole story on social media by searching for #FoodMyMammyMade and #ICFood. You can keep up to date with all our Food and Drink stories here or never miss a recipe by checking out our dedicated topic page here.

Did we leave anything out from your favorite Irish comfort food? Let us know in the comments.

* Originally published in July 2017.