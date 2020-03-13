A traditional Irish dinner for a Friday is fish and chips and this recipe with a Guinness twist makes it extra special.

The Irish love nothing more than heading to the “chipper” for fish and chips, whether it’s the famous Dublin shop Leo Burdocks or your local chipper there’s nothing like chomping down on a fish and chips.

Although cooking fish and chips with Guinness might seem a little alien to some, cooking with Guinness has long been part of Irish meals, from stew to sandwiches, and fish to fowl. The deep flavors of Guinness complement hearty foods like pies and stews and the slightly bitter take will bring seafood to life.



Making a Guinness batter may be a challenge but the flavor will be your reward.



Here’s a simple recipe for this classic Irish dinner.



Ingredients:

2 cups Guinness beer

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 egg

All-purpose flour

8 - 3 oz. cutlets of Pollack, Cod or Haddock, boneless, sliced on a bias

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, add beer, baking soda, salt, pepper, and egg.

With a whisk, slowly add enough flour until the batter is thick, not runny and adheres to a wooden spoon.

Heat oil in a deep fryer or in a deep sided sauté pan to 350 degrees.

Dredge fish in flour, shaking off excess and dip in batter, covering all sides of fish

Holding battered fish, gently dip into hot oil, holding halfway in, wait 15 seconds and drop into oil.

This will prevent the fish from sticking to the bottom.

Flip fish over when brown on one side and cook altogether about 6-8 minutes, depending on the thickness of fillets.

The fish should be all one color all the way thru or 140 degrees internal temperature.

Serve with tartar sauce and French fries.



Source: WineMag.com

* Originally published in 2014.