Invented in London in 1861 for Prince Albert's death, this funeral drink has become one of Guinness fans' favorite cocktails.

This famous drink was invented in 1861 at Brook’s Club in London. Prince Albert had died, everyone was in mourning. The story goes that the steward at the club, overcome with the emotion of the occasion, ordered that even the champagne should be put into mourning and proceeded to mix it with Guinness. The taste was so delicious the Black Velvet quickly became extremely popular.

Guinness black velvet cocktail recipe

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1/2 Flute Champagne

1/2 Flute Guinness Extra Stout

Method:

Pour the Guinness Extra Stout into a clean/polished champagne flute. Top up the glass with the champagne, being careful to ensure there is no overspill. The Guinness Black Velvet should have a good dark color with a frothy head, resembling a Pint of Guinness.

Here the resident chef at the Guinness Storehouse shows you how:

* Originally published in 2015.