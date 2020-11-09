Give your hot toddy an extra punch this fall with the best Irish whiskey hot toddy recipe around.

This Irish whiskey, aka the hot toddy, recipe is the perfect winter warmer-upper. A hot whiskey is the best traditional 'cure-all' for those seasonal sniffles but it’s also a delicious digestif or a nightcap (drink before bed).

Irish whiskey hot toddy recipe

Ingredients

A good Irish whiskey (Jameson or Powers is the best Irish whiskey for a hot toddy recipe!)

A heat-proof glass

7/8 cloves

2 teaspoons sugar

Slice of lemon

Prep time: 5 minutes

Method

Fill a kettle to boil hot water.

Place a metal spoon in a glass (will prevent the glass from breaking) into the glass to pre-heat it, before emptying it out.

Cut a slice of lemon, remove the pips and stick some cloves into the fruit.

Put a teaspoon of sugar into the glass followed by a shot of Irish whiskey. Give the whiskey and sugar mixture a bit of a stir and try to dissolve the lumps.

Add boiling water and then stir.

Add the lemon and additional cloves (if desired) to the mix.

Wrap a wee' napkin around the glass, so you don’t scald yourself.

Enjoy!

How to make the perfect Irish whiskey hot toddy Warm up with this classic Irish cocktail! Whether you call it a hot whiskey or a hot toddy, it's the perfect antidote to a cold winter's day. Get the full recipe here: http://bit.ly/2hhTb9G Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Mardi 27 décembre 2016

Read more: Ireland’s favorite liquor revealed and it’s not Irish whiskey or gin

* Originally published in 2016.