Ireland has been enjoying some really good summer weather (for a change) and what better hot weather drink could there be than iced coffee... this time with a particularly Irish kick!
As the weather starts to heat up again, there’s nothing better than an iced coffee to save the day. But, how about a twist?
Coffee Friend has put together a recipe to really tickle the taste buds and make the most of your coffee in the heat at home, a cool take on the classic Irish coffee.
Oh, happy sunny days!! Sit back, relax and enjoy!
Iced Irish coffee recipe
Ingredients
– 200 ml hot coffee
– One tablespoon hazelnut syrup
– Splash of Irish whiskey
– 2 tablespoons of whipping/heavy cream
– Eight cubes of ice
– Glass cup or a glass
– A bowl
Method
- Make the coffee as normal and put to one side for a couple of minutes.
- Add four cubes of ice into a glass and stir once or twice with a long-handled spoon if you have one to help cool the glass. Add the hazelnut syrup and Irish whisky/extract, stir once more. Now the coffee is no longer boiling hot, add to the glass and mix.
- Once the ice has dissolved, add the remaining four cubes of ice to keep cool
- Whisk the heavy cream in a bowl until foamy, but not too thick. Let the cream drip down the whisk to form the top layer of the Irish coffee.
Sláinte!
