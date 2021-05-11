We know Irish coffee is a top treat and Baileys Irish cream is hugely popular but how's about you put those two together this summer and add some fresh cold cream!

A post on Reddit for "Irish coffee, with Baileys whipped cream" is getting huge attention and we can't blame the community, "the front page of the internet". This looks like a genius idea for a summer cocktail!

While the Reddit post doesn't supply a recipe we're thinking that, seeing as it is iced coffee season and finally the temperatures are on the up, this would be a glorious addition to a summer party as a post-dinner dessert drink.

We're just being creative here but we're thinking a cold Irish coffee recipe (with or without sugar) topped off with Bailey's Irish... whipped cream. Why not put some sprinkles on top too, or chocolate shavings? We're all in.

The Reddit community clearly agrees that this drink looks great. Just some of the comments include:

"And I call this one, 'as close as you can get to Bailey's without getting your eyes wet.'"

"Now that's what I call... SCHLUPPA (looks fecking tops) Slainte, mo chara."

"That'll go good with some waffles on a Sunday."

Here's how we'd go about making it...

Cold Irish coffee recipe

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 sugar cubes (optional)

1.5 oz Irish whiskey

1 cup coffee

Method

Make hot coffee and add all the ingredients (multiplying quantities for the number of people you want to serve).

Place in fridge and allow to chill.

Bailey's Irish whipped cream recipe

Serves 1 (or more)

Ingredients

0.5 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

2 tablespoons Bailey's Irish cream

Method

Add heavy whipping cream, and sugar to your stand mixer bowl.

Beat with the whisk attachment on medium speed until the mixture thickens slightly.

Stream in the Irish cream and continue to beat until stiff peak forms.

Refrigerate until ready to use.

Creating the Reddit-inspired cocktail

Add the liquid cocktail to the glass / glasses of your choosing.

Spoon or use an icing bag to add the Irish whipped cream.

You're welcome and enjoy!