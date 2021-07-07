Strawberry Sundae Day is July 7! Celebrate the day with this sweet recipe from our Irish chef.

Is there anything more refreshing in the summer than a big sundae? In Ireland, Co Wexford is famous for its strawberries, so bonus points if you can get your hands on some for this recipe!

Irish strawberry sundae recipe

serves 4

Ingredients:

3/4 cup carton heavy cream

1 tbsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp orange liqueur

8 scoops vanilla ice cream

For the strawberry syrup:

3 cups fresh strawberries

Juice of ½ lime

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp arrowroot

Method:

Begin by making the syrup: save 8 of the best strawberries, and then halve the remainder and place in a small pan with the lime juice and sugar. Cook for a few minutes until softened and pulpy.

Push through a fine sieve and return to the pan. Dissolve the arrowroot in a little water and stir the paste into the strawberry mixture. Gently bring to a boil, stirring until slightly thickened then remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Whisk together the heavy cream, powdered sugar and liqueur until it forms soft peaks.

Cut the reserved strawberries into halves or quarters. Place 2 scoops of ice cream in 4 sundae glasses and swirl over the cream, scattering in the strawberries as you go.

Drizzle over the cooled syrup and serve for a classic.

What Irish recipes will you be whipping up this summer? Let us know in the comments!

