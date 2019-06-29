Bacon and cabbage is considered one of the most popular traditional Irish dishes - learn how to make it here!

Bacon and cabbage has been found to be Ireland's most popular dinner, according to Ireland's food board Bord Bia.

The wholesome, hearty, and old-fashioned meal is most certainly close to the Irish people’s heart: Bord Bia found that 64 percent of Irish adults consider bacon and cabbage the meal most synonymous with Ireland, and that 30 percent of Irish people crave the dish while traveling abroad.

When it's bacon & cabbage The best  Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 3 mai 2019

Irish Americans share a similar affinity for the traditional Irish meal. In the US, it’s still very much a tradition to eat corned beef and cabbage, which evolved from the traditional bacon as it was difficult for Irish immigrants to get their hands on the meat at the time.

But in the name of tradition, here's a traditional recipe for Irish bacon and cabbage with mustard sauce:

Traditional Irish bacon and cabbage recipe:

Ingredients:

1½kg loin of bacon

1 carrot

2 celery sticks

2 leeks

1 tsp peppercorns

1kg cabbage, finely sliced

1 tbsp butter

Topping:

1 tbsp mustard

1 tbsp oven-dried breadcrumbs

½ tbsp brown sugar

Knob of butter

Mustard Sauce:

50g butter

25g flour

1 tbsp Mustard

250ml mixture cooking liquid and cream

Method:

Place the joint in a large saucepan.

Add chopped vegetables and peppercorns.

Cover with cold water.

Bring to the boil, then simmer gently for approximately 20 minutes per ½ kg.

Set oven to gas mark 6, 200ºC (400ºF).

Remove the joint from the saucepan.

Reserve liquid.

Remove the rind and score the fat.

Place the joint on a roasting dish.

Spread with mustard and bread crumbs, sugar and a knob of butter.

Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes.

To make the sauce:

Melt the butter, add the flour and mustard.

Cook for a minute or two.

Whisk in the cooking liquid and cream.

Bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Taste for seasoning.

The sauce should have the consistency of thin cream.

Keep warm.

To cook the cabbage:

Place the cabbage in a saucepan and barely cover with some of the reserved cooking liquid.

Bring to the boil.

Reduce to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Drain well and toss in butter.

Season to taste.

Slice the bacon and serve on the bed of cabbage, a little of the mustard sauce and of course floury potatoes.

*For more cooking inspiration visit www.recipes.bordbia.ie.

What's your favorite Irish recipe? Let us know in the comments!