Who doesn't love a big bowl of comforting soup!? Any season of the year in Ireland soup is a nourishing hug in a mug, hot piping soup is always welcome

Ireland's summer so far has not been spectacular and we're sad to say there's most definitely room in our cooking repertoire for this soup. This scrumptious soup recipe will be the perfect thing to warm you up if you get caught in a summer shower.

Potato and cabbage soup recipe

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounces thick-cut bacon (diced)

1 large onion (thinly sliced)

½ cup dry white wine

6 parsley sprigs

6 thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

1 pound small red potatoes (thinly sliced)

1 large leek (thinly sliced, rinsed well)

6 cups chicken stock

1 pound green cabbage (finely shredded, 4 cups)

2 stalks celery (chopped)

2 carrots (peeled and chopped)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons snipped chives

Three 1/2 inch thick slices of country bread (cut into cubes)

2 garlic cloves (lightly smashed)

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Method:

In a soup pot, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderately high heat until crisp, 5 minutes. Add the onion. Celery, carrots, and leek. Cook over low heat until softened, 10 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until nearly evaporated 5 minutes.

Tie the parsley sprigs, thyme sprigs and bay leaf with strings. Add to the pot along with the potatoes and stock. Bring to a boil. Simmer until the potatoes are tender, 10 minutes. Add the cabbage. Season with salt and pepper and simmer until the cabbage is tender, 10 to 15 minutes longer. Discard the herb bundle. Stir in the chives.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the bread and garlic. Cook over moderate heat, stirring until the croutons are golden brown, 6 minutes. Discard the garlic. Season with salt and sprinkle with the parsley.

Presentation:

Ladle the soup into deep bowls. Sprinkle with the croutons and serve.

