A great dish to bring to the table and let everyone help themselves. Instead of buying pre-cut bacon chops you could buy a loin of bacon joint and cut it into chops.

Bacon chops with warm potato salad and peas recipe

Serves: 4 people

Time: 40 min

Nutrition per serving: 426kcal, 31g protein, 2.8g iron, 28g carbs.

Ingredients:

- 4 bacon chops

- 500g small potatoes, unpeeled, halved lengthways

- 1 tablespoon rapeseed or olive oil

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

- 1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

- 125g frozen peas, defrosted

- 200g sugar snap peas or mange-tout, trimmed, halved lengthways

- A handful of salad leaves (approx. 25g) - watercress, rocket or mixture of baby spinach and watercress.

Method

Preheat oven to gas mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

Mix the potatoes with the oil and season with some black pepper. Place in a roasting tin.

Combine the mustard, honey and lemon juice, then brush this mixture over the chops. Place the chops on top of the potatoes and roast, uncovered, for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes are browned and the bacon is cooked.

Meanwhile, combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Taste and season.

Place the chops on a plate and keep warm while you prepare the salad.

Put the cooked potatoes in a large bowl and add in the peas, sugar snaps peas/mange tout and salad leaves. Season with a little salt and black pepper.

Transfer the mixture to a large serving platter and place the bacon on top.

Drizzle with the dressing. If the dressing is a bit thick dilute it with a tablespoon of water. Serve the remaining dressing separately.

