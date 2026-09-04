What started as a mission to connect Irish Americans now bridges the entire diaspora. Discover how IrishCentral's stories are impacting lives from rural Ireland to bustling US cities, Australia, and the world at large, and how you can keep that lifeline going.

For over 15 years, IrishCentral has been the digital home for the global Irish. We tell the stories that matter—from breaking news in Ireland to uplifting profiles of Irish Americans making a difference.

Every day, an international audience turns to us to celebrate Irish culture, trace family roots, learn Irish history, and stay connected with home. And now, we need your help to keep that connection alive.

We’re proud to be the largest Irish website in America, serving a community that stretches from Cork to Chicago, Mayo to Melbourne, Tipperary to Toronto. But we are also an independent media company. We don’t have a massive media corporation behind us.

We rely on the support of our readers to fund original reporting, preserve Irish heritage, and maintain a space where the Irish voice remains strong, diverse, and authentic.

If IrishCentral has informed you, inspired you, or helped you feel closer to your heritage, consider giving back. A one-time or monthly donation helps us stay independent and accessible to all.

Every dollar supports Irish journalists, editors, and storytellers who are passionate about keeping our culture alive and relevant. From uplifting community stories to critical immigration updates, your support ensures we can keep telling these stories without a paywall.

As a Friend of IrishCentral, you’ll be investing in the future of Irish identity and ensuring the next generation stays connected, no matter where in the world they are.

We’re more than a website. We’re a living link to Ireland.

Go raibh míle maith agat.