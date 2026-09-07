The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) will join with Gaelic Societies, Irish community groups, and parishioners in the strongly Irish Woodlawn-McLean area to host the ninth annual Irish language Mass at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 13.

Fr. Brendan Fitzgerald will celebrate the Mass in Gaelic, which once again is symbolized by a Mass Rock, where Gaelic speakers gathered in secret to hear outlawed Masses said by outlawed priests in defiance of English penal laws.

This year, the Mass will also include special prayers remembering those tragically murdered 25 years ago on September 11, as well as prayers of thanksgiving for all of those from Ireland who, 250 years ago, helped win the freedom America continues to enjoy today.

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The Bronx AOH Irish language Mass has become a national AOH event viewed by Hibernians across the US and viewers in Ireland via the St. Barnabas Facebook page and AOH YouTube. It has given thousands of viewers who were unfamiliar with Irish, to experience the beautiful language of our ancestors.

Irish-English translations of the liturgy will be available, so that anyone can follow the prayers in English as they hear the Mass said in Irish. A special musical program will be provided by the Dawn Doherty Academy of Irish Music.

The Mass will be held in the Main Church of St. Barnabas, located on Martha Avenue and East 241st Street in the Bronx. The Church is located near the Bronx River Parkway, Major Deegan Expressway, and Metro-North Railroad Woodlawn Station. Everyone is welcome.

Hibernians are asked to form up by 2:15 pm outside the Church, wearing Sashes and medallions, to be led in by members of the Kerry Pipers.

A reception will follow immediately afterwards at Eileen’s Country Kitchen, 960 McLean Avenue, Yonkers.

You can watch the Irish Language Mass live on the St. Barnabas Facebook Page or on the AOH YouTube page on September 13.

Bronx County AOH President Martin Galvin noted: "The Irish language is an important and indestructible part of our Irish heritage. Measures to wipe out the Irish language began even before penal laws to wipe out the Catholic religion in Ireland. Ireland's cherished landmarks include Mass Rocks, where Gaelic speakers risked death or imprisonment simply to worship.

“As an organization formed to promote Irish ideals, culture, history and national freedom, we can think of no more fitting way for Hibernians to honor Irish heritage than an Irish Mass embodying all of these themes."

Galvin added: “This year’s ninth annual Irish Mass coincides with two very important anniversaries. It is of course the 25th anniversary of the tragic attack of September 11th. The ceremony will include a special prayer for all of the victims and for those who continue to mourn them.

"It is also the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence. It is therefore fitting this year to include a special prayer of thanksgiving for those of whom Britain’s Lord Mountjoy said in reaction to Washington’s victory at Yorktown, ‘we have lost America through the Irish.”

"There has been a great response each year from AOH officers, Gaelic clubs, community groups and individuals who would just like to hear the Mass said in the language of our ancestors. We are especially grateful to everyone at St. Barnabas especially Fr. Fitzgerald."

You can watch the Irish Language Mass live on the St. Barnabas Facebook Page or on the AOH YouTube page on September 13: