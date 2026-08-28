The spectacle of an American college football game is again taking over Dublin this weekend.

Some 14,000 college football fans from the US are estimated to be in Ireland's capital city for the fifth consecutive Aer Lingus College Football Classic fixture.

The game is the first of the 2026 American college football season, known as 'Week Zero.'

Organizers say the event has become a pillar of the Irish sporting calendar and a week-long celebration of Irish-US connections. The first four games in the current series have also delivered an economic boost of €514 million, as per Grant Thornton’s Post Game Economic Impact Reports.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Saturday's college football game in Dublin!

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When is the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

Saturday, August 28.

Who is playing in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

The University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels are playing the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs for this year's Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Saturday's college football game in Ireland's capital city is the first international match-up for both sides.

The clash will be just the fifth time TCU and UNC compete against each other, dating back to 1940.

Read more Bill Belichick teases Newry punter’s involvement in Dublin clash Saturday

Where is the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

Saturday's college football game will be played in the Aviva Stadium on Landsdowne Road in Dublin.

Organizers note that UNC fans are located on the East Stand, and TCU fans will be on the West Stand.

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How to get tickets for the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic

As of Friday afternoon, there were still tickets available to purchase for the college football game via Ticketmaster.ie.

What time does the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic start?

Gates to the Aviva Stadium open at 3:30 pm on Saturday, with fans encouraged to be in their seats by 4:15.

Kick-off is 5 pm Irish time.

Read more Thousands of American fans head to Dublin for college football classic

How to watch the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Won't be in Dublin for kickoff? Fans in both Ireland and the US will be able to watch the college football game live.

In the US, the UNC v TCU college football game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with kick-off at 12 pm EST / 11 am CST.

In Ireland, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be aired on TG4, with coverage starting at 4:40 Irish time.

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What will the weather be like in Dublin for the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic?

According to Met Éireann, Dublin will be dull and damp with rain to start the day on Saturday. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent during the morning, becoming lighter and more patchy for the afternoon before clearing by evening. Dublin's highest temperatures on Saturday are forecast to be 16°C (60°F) or 17°C (63°F) with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

Events in Dublin for the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic

If you find yourself in Dublin on Saturday, you're invited to cheer on your team at one of the official Aer Lingus College Football Classic Tailgating Pubs, including dedicated TCU and UNC venues presented by Guinness.

UNC fans can head to The Old Storehouse or the Horse Show House Pub in Dublin from noon on Saturday, or stop by the UNC Pregame Tailgate at Landsdowne Rugby Club from 1:30.

TCU fans can enjoy a TCU Band and Spirit performance in Fitzsimon's Pub in Temple Bar from 11:15 on Saturday morning, while fans will also be based out of Ryan's Beggars Bush.

Both fanbases will converge for the Band March from the RDS to Aviva Stadium at 3 pm.

Other Dublin pubs hosting official Aer Lingus College Classic tailgating events sponsored by Guinness on Saturday include The Temple Bar, The Norseman, Buskers, The Auld Dubliner, The Quays Bar, Bad Ass, 4 Dame Lane, Disndat, Mulligan & Haines, Dame Tavern, River Bar, JR Mahons, Stags Head, Star Bar, and the Arlington Hotel.

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Meanwhile, Dublin City Council is hosting Ceol Country, a celebration of the best of Irish and American country culture, in Merrion Square from noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

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Those who are attending the game are advised that the gates to Aviva Stadium open at 3:30 pm, with fans encouraged to be in their seats by 4:15 pm.

Then, it's college football game time, when TCU v UNC kicks off at 5 Irish time.