Dublin is preparing to become the unlikely capital of American college football this week. On Saturday, August 29, Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs will meet the University of North Carolina's Tar Heels at Aviva Stadium in the opening game of the 2026 college football season.

Kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic is set for 5pm, and organizers are promising a full US game-day atmosphere, complete with marching bands, cheerleaders, mascots and the kind of pageantry more familiar to fans in Texas or North Carolina than to a Dublin crowd.

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UNC's roster includes a name with a distinctly local connection. Freshman punter Adam McCann Gibbs, who hails from County Down, could make his college football debut on home soil this weekend, giving Irish fans a genuine rooting interest in the Tar Heels' side. UNC also arrives in Dublin under the guidance of head coach Bill Belichick, the eight-time Super Bowl winner whose move into college football has made him one of the most closely watched figures in the sport this season.

Fans heading to Aviva Stadium are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:15 p.m. to catch the pregame buildup in full, including performances from university marching bands and cheer squads, along with team traditions that rarely make it across the Atlantic. Celtic the Brave, the event's official mascot, will be joined on the field by TCU's SuperFrog and UNC's Rameses. At halftime, 20 of Ireland's top young kickers will compete for a Golden Ticket to Chicago, with a Division 1 college football scholarship on the line as part of Leader Kicking's search for Ireland's next Kicking King.

This year's matchup marks the fifth consecutive edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game will be broadcast to an American audience of more than 4 million on ESPN, while Irish viewers can catch it at home on TG4.

Padraic O'Kane, director and co-founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, said the event offers something for everyone, regardless of familiarity with the sport.

"If you have ever wondered what a huge American college game day feels like, this is your chance to experience it without leaving Ireland. The best way to take in the bands, to feel the tackles, to experience the traditions and hear the roar is inside Aviva Stadium."

O'Kane added that fans do not need to be experts to enjoy themselves.

"You do not need to know every rule to have a fantastic time; you just need to come ready for the colour, the noise and the fun. With TCU facing a Bill Belichick-led UNC and limited tickets still available, this is a Saturday people will be talking about for weeks to come. We want fans in the stands, to be part of the show for what will be a truly unforgettable Dublin game day."

The game is only one part of a broader celebration of Irish American ties. Under the banner #MuchMoreThanAGame, Dublin will host a week of business, cultural, political, medical and community events tied to the visit. The city is expected to fill with cowboy hats and college colors as TCU and UNC supporters take part in pep rallies, alumni gatherings and official tailgating pubs presented by Guinness and Teeling Whiskey.

The football game is not the only sporting fixture on the schedule. On Friday, August 28, at 7 p.m., the UNC Tar Heels women's soccer team will take on Shelbourne FC at Tolka Park, marking UNC's first international fixture since 2011. UNC alumna Maggie Pierce is expected to line up in midfield for Shelbourne, adding another layer of connection between the visiting university and its temporary Irish home.

Aer Lingus, the event's title sponsor, is flying both teams, their coaching staffs and accompanying delegations to Dublin on specially chartered flights. The traveling parties include a combined 130 members of the two universities' marching bands and cheer squads. With the airline also marking its 90th anniversary this year, organizers have hinted at extra surprises planned for game day.

Fans looking to plan their week can find a full schedule through the Official Game Week App, and official 2026 merchandise is available online for delivery or click and collect. Merchandise stores will also be open at the Merrion Square pep rallies and at Aviva Stadium throughout game week and on the day of the match itself.

Limited tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ie/collegefootball.